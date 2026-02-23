Oborevwori Celebrates Eta Enahoro At 63

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has extended warm congratulations to renowned entrepreneur and Chairman of Skyward Resources Group, High Chief Eta Enahoro, as he marks his 63rd birth anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori, in a goodwill message issued in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, hailed the Oyede-Isoko-born industrialist as an astute businessman, visionary investor and compassionate benefactor whose impact has resonated across many communities.

He noted that Enahoro’s enterprise, resilience and generosity have positively transformed numerous lives.

Governor Oborevwori also commended the Iyasere of Oyede Kingdom for his steadfast commitment to the development of Isoko land and his sustained contributions to society through strategic investments and humanitarian initiatives.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Delta State, I heartily rejoice with you, my brother and friend, High Chief Eta Enahoro, as you attain the age of 63.

“Your business ventures and philanthropic engagements have opened doors of opportunity for many of our citizens, providing employment and improving livelihoods. We deeply appreciate your invaluable role in advancing economic growth and social welfare in our state.

“As you commemorate this milestone, I pray that Almighty God grants you sound health, renewed strength and many more years of impactful service and outstanding achievements.”