Oborevwori Celebrates Delta Speaker, Guwor At 46

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, as he marks his 46th birthday on April 1.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori joined the State parliament, Warri South-West constituents, friends, and family in celebrating a man destined for greatness.

The Governor acknowledged Guwor’s crucial role in promoting good governance and contributing to the growth and development of Delta State.

He also commended the Speaker for his astute leadership of the legislature, emphasizing the harmony within the House, which has fostered a strong and positive relationship between the legislature and other arms of government.

According to Governor Oborevwori, “Under your keen leadership, the State parliament has maintained a peaceful atmosphere and consistently prioritized the timely passage of Bills that directly improve the lives of our people.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta, I celebrate with you, our dear Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, on the occasion of your 46th birthday anniversary.

“Mr. Speaker, I commend your wisdom in carrying out the duties of your office. As Deltans, we appreciate your commitment to enacting people-centered legislation.

“I take great pride in the outstanding achievements you and your colleagues have made in passing people-centered Bills and Resolutions that promote good governance and the growth of our state, in alignment with our MORE Agenda for Deltans.

“As you joyfully celebrate this special day, I pray that you continue to mark your birth anniversary in good health, with greater fulfillment and a long life dedicated to serving our state and humanity.”

