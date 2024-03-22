Oborevwori Cautions Traditional Rulers Against Shielding Suspects

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, cautioned traditional rulers in the state against shielding suspects involved in the killing of four military officers and thirteen soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state. Governor Oborevwori gave the warning when he addressed traditional rulers, on the unfortunate incident at the State Traditional Rulers’ Council Secretariat in Asaba.

The governor described it as barbaric, inhumane and unacceptable and vowed that those who committed the evil act must be made to face the full wrath of the law. Oborevwori said: “On the 7th of February, we summoned the people of Okoloba and Okuoma communities in Bomadi and Ughelli South Local government areas, including the members representing the two constituencies in the State House of Assembly, the council chairmen and presidents-general and we advised them that a lot has been happening in their area, and they signed a peace accord.

“The killing of these army officers and soldiers came as a rude shock to us. I immediately called the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff, because I was in Abuja. I came back and issued a press statement. “On Monday, I went to Bomadi to meet with all the security chiefs where we had our Security Council meeting, and I got briefings from the Brigade Commander.

In attendance were the GOC 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Maj-Gen Jamil Abdussalam and the JTF Commander, Real Admiral John Okeke. “After the meeting, I went to Abuja to meet with the President to brief him on what happened. I also went to see the Chief of Army Staff to discuss with him. I also meet with the National Security Adviser and the Inspector-General of Police. “Those people who committed that evil act must face the wrath of the law. No kingdom should shield those criminals because Delta State is governed by the tenets of the law and human decency.”