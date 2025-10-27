Oborevwori Calls For Stronger Executive, Legislative Collaboration To Drive Automotive Industry Growth

…Says Delta Ready To Support Manufacturing, Job Creation Under MORE Agenda

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has called for a stronger partnership between the executive and legislative arms of government to reposition Nigeria’s automotive industry for global competitiveness.

The governor made the call on Monday while declaring open the retreat of the House of Representatives Committee on Industry and the National Automobile Design and Development Council (NADDC), held in Asaba. He was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Johnson Erijo.

Speaking on the theme, “Building a Global Competitive Automotive Sector in Nigeria through Effective Executive–Legislative Partnership,” Governor Oborevwori commended the organisers for their foresight, describing the retreat as timely and strategic in the nation’s quest to diversify its economy and revive industrial production.

According to him, the automotive sector remains a key driver of economic growth, innovation, and job creation globally, citing examples from Europe and the United States where the industry supports millions of livelihoods and drives multiple allied sectors such as steelmaking, ICT, and petroleum refining.

He said: “The objective of this retreat resonates strongly with my administration’s vision of accelerating industrialisation in Delta State.

“We believe that legislative backing for local manufacturing incentives, infrastructure funding, and skill development must align with the executive’s commitment to policy consistency, ease of doing business, and protection of local industries.

“Nigeria can and must build an automotive industry that is sustainable, globally competitive, and capable of empowering our youths while conserving foreign exchange.”

Oborevwori emphasised that subnational governments have a critical role to play in complementing federal efforts, particularly through investor-friendly reforms, simplified approvals, and policies that foster social cohesion.

He added that under his MORE Agenda, Delta State is creating an enabling environment for industries to thrive through massive infrastructure renewal, public–private partnerships, decentralised power initiatives, and strengthened peace and security.

He also highlighted Delta’s comparative advantages, including its abundant natural resources, coastal location, and four seaports, which provide immense logistical benefits for manufacturing and export-oriented industries.

“Beyond our mineral wealth, Delta’s strategic geographic position linking the South-South, South-East, and South-West regions makes it a natural gateway for commerce and industry,” he noted.

Governor Oborevwori expressed optimism that the deliberations from the retreat would chart a new course for Nigeria’s automotive sector, pledging to give due consideration to its recommendations.

Declaring the retreat open, he urged participants to take advantage of their stay in Asaba to explore the city’s tourist attractions and enjoy the hospitality of its people.

“Together, we can build a future where our automotive industry becomes a source of national pride, technological advancement, and sustainable prosperity,” the governor concluded.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Chairman of the House Committee on Industry, Hon. Enitan Badru, underscored the importance of the retreat, which he said was aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s automotive sector through executive-legislative synergy.