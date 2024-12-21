Oborevwori Bridge-Builder, Model Political Leader – Tinubu

Share

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has described Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, as a bridge-builder and model political leader, following the calibre of persons across political divides that graced his son’s wedding in Asaba.

President Tinubu stated this at the wedding between Mr Clinton Oborevwori and his hearthrob Knowledge Davidson at the Living Faith Church, Asaba, on Saturday.

President Tinubu, who was represented at the occasion by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, said Governor Oborevwori since he came into office had been a Governor for all Deltans.

He lauded the Governor for being a pan-Deltan and detribalised, saying if all leaders shun political and religious inclinations, Nigeria would be a better place for all citizens to fulfill their God-given destinies.

While wishing the couple success in their matrimony, President Tinubu, charged them to allow Christ be the driver of their marriage and reminded the couples of the need to live in accordance with their marital oath.

In an interview at the ceremony, father of the groom and Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu, his brother Governors and all guests at the ceremony for honouring him and his family, describing him as a good man who doesn’t look at issues of political parties in his dealings.

“Mr President has sent the Minster of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, who is also one of our own to represent him here and he spoke very well and Deltans are very happy.

“We are not surprised because he is our in-law, the wife is partly from here so we are very happy”, Oborevwori said.

Continuing, the Governor said: “It is with great joy to the Oborevwori family that one of my sons is getting married today, the wedding went well successfully and we give God the praise.

“It is the joy of every parent seeing their children getting married after raising them to that particular age of getting married. I am very happy today and may God continue to bless their marriage.”

He advised the couple to remain united, saying; “there is no perfect marriage and they need to persevere because marriage is an institution you don’t graduate from.

“It is all about patience and understanding and they should also be prayerful because it is with prayers that they can move forward and have a very peaceful home”.

The Chairman of the occasion and Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Dauda Lawal, said marriage was a union of honour hence the need for couples to live exemplary lifestyle.

He said the array of personalities drawn from different political parties, business community, technocrats and well wishers was a clear testament to the governor’s detribalised disposition.

He advised the couple to uphold understanding as a tool to overcome marital challenges, pointing out that there was need to guard against third party interference in their union.

In a sermon on how togetherness forms success in marriages, the State Pastor of the Winners Church, Pastor Adekunle Shiyanbade, said any union anchored on fear of God, selfless love, truth and companionship will overcome all marrital challenges.

Pastor Shiyanbade said the cracks in most marriages was due to poor communication, unwarranted secrecy, prayerlessness and insincerity.

He congratulated the new couple, Mr and Mrs Clinton Oborevwori for finding frank love in each other and charged them to allow Christ remain at the centre of their marriage.

The cleric said the decline in morality in the society was traceable to breakages in marriage and advocated the need for couples to keep at bay anything that could jeopardise their union.

The marriage ceremony was attended by Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, Governors of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri; Agbu Kefas of Taraba, Douye Diri of Bayelsa; Sim Fubara, (Rivers); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Caleb Muftwang, (Plateau); Dapo Oyebanji, (Ekiti); Usman Ododo, (Kogi); Senator Hope Uzodinma, (Imo); Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde; Wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs Cecilia Otti, Wife of Sokoto State Governor, Fatima Aliyu and her Yobe State counterpart, Mrs Mai Mala Buni.

Others are; Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, Deputy Governor of Bauchi, Mohammed Jatau; his Enugu and Anambra counterparts, Ifeanyi Ossai and Dr Onyeka Ibezim, former Governor of the State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith, National Chairman of PDP Amb. Umar Damagun, Representative of Senate President, Senator Joel-Onowhakpo Thomas, Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heinekens Lokpobiri, former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, Chief of Defense Staff General Christopher Musa, and Mr Julius Rone of UTM Oil and Gas, members of National Assembly, members of the Delta State House of Assembly, Commissioners, other top government functionaries and captains of industries.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"