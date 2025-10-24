Oborevwori: Breaking New Grounds With Renewed Hope M.O.R.E Agenda

Background

The coast is getting clearer in Delta State. The ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda of President Bola Tinubu has been practically domesticated by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the Big Heart State since moving over to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The coast is getting clearer in Delta State.

The ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda of President Bola Tinubu has been practically domesticated by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the Big Heart State since moving over to the All Progressives Congress (APC). When the Governor collapsed the entire structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) some months ago, disclosed that Delta has been far from the central government.

However, with the move to APC the state is now ‘fully connected’, maintaining that his four-prong M.O.R.E Agenda: Meaningful Development – Opportunities for All – Realistic Reforms – and Enhanced Peace and Security; is designed to strengthen good governance and uphold fiscal discipline.

He noted his agenda and vision has received new elixir and impetus for proper service delivery in empow- erment programmes such as MORE Grant Scheme, MORE WISE-Up, MORE ICT, and MORE Biz-Up, which are now helping thousands of small businesses and artisans become selfreliant and economically active; as the Governor is now more alive to his responsibilities.

Eyes on legacy

“At over 60 years of age, I am not here for personal gain but to leave lasting legacies that generations yet unborn will remember me for. By the time I leave office, I want Deltans to proudly say, ‘Oborevwori did this, Oborevwori did that.” Following this, the Governor made continuity his watchword as soon as he assumed office on May 29, 2923.

He said none of the contracts embarked upon by his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, will be abandoned. This was not surprising because as the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly during the year under review, he was in the know of all the contracts that were awarded.

This he has kept faith with as a promise-keeper. He completed and inaugurated the Ibu- sa-Okpanam access road. Also, the age-long State’s High Court complex in Asaba was completed and commissioned.

Synergy with legislature, judiciary

The Govemor made sure that his administration’s partnership with the legislature and the judiciary was rosy. He saw such synergy as part of the efforts to deepen the rule of law and transparency in governance. This gesture had yielded landmark laws in the electricity and health sectors, among others, in the State.

Security is paramount to the Governor as has at different foras ordered crackdown on criminal elements and networks across the State. He warned that his administration would not tolerate any form of insecurity or law lessness, particularly in Warri and its environs.

He said, “Those who are planning to cause crisis should have a rethink. We want peace, not trouble. We are working tirelessly to open up Warri for investors and economic growth, but where there is violence, investors will stay away.”

Recently, following the interception of a cache of sophisticated weapons by the Department of State Security Services (DSS) at the popular Oko in Asaba, the Governor commended the agency for what he described as ‘a major breakthrough in the sustained fight against insecurity’.

He said, “I left other important engagements to be here because the breakthrough recorded by our security agencies is highly commendable and significant to the peace and safety of our state. ‘‘This is a strategic intelligence coordination, and determination,” which led to the recovery of the arms. The success reflected the strong commitment to peace and public safety in Delta State.”

The Governor has launched the Delta Security Trust Fund, where the Chief Launcher, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tantita Security Service (TSS), in charge of the waterway surveillance in the Niger Delta region, donated N10 billion to the Fund while business mogul, Obi Cubana, supported with N200 million.

The launch has been described by security experts as ‘‘timely, strategic for promoting peace, stability, prosperity, and good governance.’’ The Governor has consistently maintained that Delta remains a peaceful and investor-friendly State, hence any attempt to destabilise it will be resisted by his administration.

“Takes law into your own hands, face the consequences. Our only focus is unity, development, peace, security and progress,” he disclosed. He said for this same reason, several oversea trips have been made, even to China, on investment in renewable energy, agriculture, infrastructure and ICT new age.

Warri-Sapele-Benin highway

The road project is 10km stretch; five kilometres on each side and features an 8.8 metre-wide carriageway on both lanes, far beyond the standard 7.3 metres. Awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), with Engr. Thomas Feng, as the General Manager. Though, it is a Federal road, the Governor said the project symbolises Renewed Hope partnership for M.O.R.E agenda.

Performing the groundbreaking for the reconstruction of the dual-carriage road at Uvwie and Okpe local government areas, the Governor said the project represented “another major step forward in the infrastructure renewal drive of the “Renewed Hope” Agenda of the federal government, in collaboration with the Delta State government.

He described the Warri–Sapele– Benin road as a critical national infrastructure, connecting major cities across the South-South geo-political zone, and providing access to Edo State and other parts of the federation.

He said, “The section we are flagging off covers a dual carriageway with reinforced concrete pavement, expanded shoulders, and extensive stormwater drainage systems, all designed to provide durability and ensure the safety of road users.

“Although this road is a federal route, the users are Deltans and Nigerians, and their safety and comfort are what matter most to us. The initiative underscored the gains of synergy between the two tiers of government. Development becomes faster when governments work together in the interest of the people”, he said.

Second Niger Bridge

Oborevwori has paid N10 billion as compensation to facilitate the ongoing construction of the Second Niger Bridge access road project. When completed, the road will ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity between Asaba and Onitsha, and other adjoining communities.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to making Delta State one of the safest states in Nigeria through strategic investments in infrastructure, peace, and security.

“In relation to the construction of the Second Niger Bridge Access Road and Bypass traversing Oko, Asaba, Ibusa, and Okpanam, the Council approved N10 billion compensation for landowners affected by the right-of-way acquisition”, the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said.

N21.3bn Ugbolu-Okpanam road

The Governor performed the groundbreaking for the construction of the N21.3 billion Ugbolu– Okpanam road in Oshimili North Local Government Area. He described it as another milestone in his administration’s aggressive infrastructure renewal drive under the M.O.R.E Agenda.

The contract, valued at N21, 311,311,898.20, has already received a 40 per cent advance payment of N8, 524,524,759.28. The contractor has been mobilised with 40 per cent payment.

He said the road will feature an 8.0-metre-wide asphaltic pavement, 1.5-metre hard shoulders on both sides, and over 27,000 metres of reinforced concrete drains with storm-water channels.

The 12 kilometers road would link Ugbolu and Okpanam communities, expand connectivity between Ibusa and Akwukwu-Igbo through the newly commissioned Ibusa–Okpanam Road, and ease traffic congestion in Asaba.

He maintained that the Ugbolu– Okpanam road aligns with Goals 9 and 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which promote resilient infrastructure, inclusive industrialization, and sustainable cities.

He said: “Today’s groundbreaking marks another significant milestone in furtherance of this administration’s MORE Agenda. Our infrastructure plan, as clearly outlined in the Agenda, is anchored on the prudent allocation of resources toward the delivery of reliable, highquality, and durable road infrastructure across Delta State.

“As of today, my administration is not owing any contractor, whether for inherited or newly awarded projects. We have consistently maintained prompt payment within five days of certification to encourage timely project completion”, he said.

He added that the road would stimulate agricultural productivity, reduce crime along the corridor, and enhance socio-economic activities in Oshimili North. He emphasized that “road networks are key enablers of development, enhancing trade, access to markets, and investment opportunities while creating employment and reducing poverty.”

New flyovers

Besides the four ongoing N87 billion Warri/Effurun flyovers and other adjoining contracts, here comes the N230 bullion contract award of the popular Uromi Junction flyover in Ika South Local Government Area and Otowodo Junction flyover.

The total sum span across different sectors. The Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, supported by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, after the State Executive Council meeting, flanked by Commissioners Sonny Ekedayen (Economic Planning), Reuben Izeze (Works – Highways and Urban Roads), Dr Joseph Onojaeme (Health), Ebikeme Clark (Riverine Infrastructure), spoke on different projects approved at the council section.

He explained that the council approved various projects spanning key sectors including health, road infrastructure, energy, and riverine development.

Among the major approvals were the design and construction of a flyover at Uromi Junction in Agbor with a cost of N59.7 billion, and the design and construction of another flyover at Otovwodo Junction in Ughelli for N39.3 billion.

Other projects approved at the meeting include the construction of Kolokolo to Tisun road in Warri North, the payment of retirement and death benefits to staff of Delta State University, Abraka, and the rehabilitation of Bomadi to Gbaregolor road.

Also approved were the completion of the Bulu-Angiama Road, off the Ughelli/ Patani Expressway in Patani, and the completion of the Ituru Road in Elume, Sapele Local Government Area. N1.05 billion for projects in Warri South-West Local Government Area under the Directorate of Riverine In- frastructure Development.

Construction of access roads leading to the Model Technical College in Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area (Phase II), was also ap- proved. Flood control works from Orikeze Avenue Junction through Obi, Enuma, and Uromi Roads to Orogodo River in Ika South were approved at a cost of N15.3 billion, alongside the completion of Olikili Layout Roads in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area.