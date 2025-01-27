Oborevwori Bags Varsity’s Policy, Strategy Doctorate Degree

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has bagged a honorary Doctor of Science in Public Policy and Strategy by the Novena University, Ogume, in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments in the governance since he assumed office.

The conferment was during the 5th combined (2018/2019 through 2023/2024) sessions convocation ceremony of the institution at its campus at Amai n Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state. Highly elated, the Governor lauded the university for the recognition.

He said the honour would motivate and challenge him to do.morre ,following his four prong MORE Agenda to advance the state.

He said, so far, his administration has recorded remarkable successes in urban-rural integration through massive road construction, micro-credit and capacity building support for SMEs which over 200,000 have benefitted from.

He told the Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the University, Chuks Ochonogor, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Godwin Nduka and the management of the school that “Going forward, we will consolidate on the progress made and ensure sustainability of our policies and programmes”

Share

Please follow and like us: