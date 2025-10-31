Oborevwori Bags Outstanding PGF Leadership Award

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has been honoured with the Outstanding Leadership Award for Excellence in Governance by the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), in recognition of his humility, visionary leadership, and transformative strides in Delta State.

The award was presented yesterday at the PGF Quarterly Strategy Meeting of Secretaries to the Governments (SGSs) of APC-Governed States, held at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

The meeting, themed: ‘Strengthening Subnational Governance Synergy for Effective Policy Coordination in APC-Governed States’, brought together SSGs of APC controlled states and high-level state officials to chart strategies for deepening administrative collaboration and governance reforms across the country.

Presenting the award to Oborevwori, who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, Mr. Folorunsho Aluko, Director-General of the PGF, described the governor as “a beacon of humility, progress and excellence in governance.” He praised the Delta State governor for redefining public service through accessibility, empathy, and disciplined leadership.

Aluko said: “Your administration’s commitment to infrastructure renewal, youth inclusion and transparent governance has set a new standard of progress and purpose in public office. “Beyond the projects that dot Delta’s landscape, what stands out is your humility of heart, accessibility, and genuine passion for the people.”

In his remarks, Governor Oborevwori, expressed deep appreciation to the PGF SGSs for the honour, describing it as a motivation to continue delivering good governance to the people of Delta State. He said: “We are delighted to host this important convergence that drives the engine of governance and strengthens service delivery.

Our MORE Agenda—Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security, is in full alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government”.

The Chairperson of the Forum and Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr. Folashade Ayoade, also commended the Delta State Government for its hospitality and organisational support in hosting the forum, describing the Asaba edition as one of the most productive sessions yet.

The Asaba meeting underscored a shared resolve among APC-governed states to build stronger subnational systems, digitize governance processes, and institutionalise performance-based management frameworks.