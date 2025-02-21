Oborevwori Bags New Telegraph Award For Gov OF The Year For Infrastructure

Share

In recognition of his contribution towards the infrastructure development of his State and Nigeria, New Telegraph Newspaper awards the Governor of Delta state Oborevwori its Governor of the Year for infrastructure.

The award was presented at the annual New Telegraph award ceremony, held on Friday, 21 February 2024 at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Oborevwori since assuming office as Delta state Governor ushered into office a development blueprint called the M.O.R.E. agenda.

The M.O.R.E agenda, which is an acronym for “Meaningful Development; Opportunities for All; Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security”

Present at the event were the publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo; Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomole; Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari amongst others.

