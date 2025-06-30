Oborevwori Bags Ibori Golfers’ Grand-patron

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has been invested as the Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC) Asaba grand patron.

He was invested at the closure of the Governor’s Invitational Golf Tournament at the weekend. Golf Course Captain Patrick Ukah said: “The honour was bestowed on the governor in recognition of his support for sports and community development.”

The event packaged to celebrate Oborevwori’s 62nd birthday drew top golfers and dignitaries from across the country.

The governor said: “I am deeply humbled by this kind gesture, especially considering the calibre of individuals who are members of this club.”

He declared all the golfers “winners” of the tournament, even as he described golf as “a sport of passion that connects people across boundaries”. The governor added: “True golfers will travel anywhere just to play. They don’t mind the distance.”