Oborevwori Awards N35bn Warri-Effurun/Sapele FG Road

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has intervened in the deplorable section of the Warri-Effurun/ Sapele/Benin Federal road with a total cost of N35 billion.

The governor awarded it to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to be completed in 12 months. The firm will reconstruct a total of 10 kilometres, five kilometres on each carriageway, with an expanded width of 11.6 metres, including 2.8-metre shoulders.

The project includes storm-water drains, reinforced concrete pavement, and a durable wearing course. Prior to its award, the state’s Tenders Board, covers the stretch from the Spare Parts Market U-Turn in Effurun to just after Ohore Junction before Omenta Bridge in Uvwie and Okpe Local Government Areas.

The governor during the presentation of Certificate of Award to the company in Asaba said he his M.O.R.E Agenda, has consistently prioritized infrastructure renewal and sustainable urban development.

He said: “The reconstruction will end years of gridlock, frequent accidents, ease traffic nightmare, improve connectivity, and boost economic activity along one of the busiest gateways into the state.”

He maintained that the intervention reflects his determination to provide timely relief to motorists and preserve Delta’s status as a commercial hub in the South-South geopolitical zone.