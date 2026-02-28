Oborevwori Attends Southern Delta Varsity Maiden Convocation

…Approves Key Projects

…Rewards Four First Class Students As The Institution Graduates 1,231 Students

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Saturday, approved critical infrastructural projects at the Southern Delta University (SDU), Ozoro, which graduated 1,231 students, including four First Class students, at its maiden convocation ceremony, marking a historic milestone in its evolution.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony, Governor Oborevwori expressed gratitude to God for the successful take-off and growth of the institution, describing the maiden convocation as “the first of many remarkable achievements” for a university founded on hard work, resilience and excellence.

Earlier in the day, the Governor commissioned several projects, including laboratories and workshops for the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, male and female hostels, the Faculty of Computing complex, and the Faculty of Medical Sciences building, constructed by the Delta State Government.

Oborevwori paid tribute to his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for the foresight in establishing the university in 2021 as Delta State University of Science and Technology, noting that he presided over the legislative process as Speaker of the State House of Assembly at the time.

“Despite criticisms driven by narrow political interests, the benefits are now clear. Thousands of students who may not have had access to university education have been admitted, trained and graduated,” he said.

He explained that the amendment of the law to rename the institution as Southern Delta University was aimed at broadening its academic scope and enabling the accreditation of more programmes, in line with the administration’s vision of inclusive and responsive education.

The Governor approved key requests presented by the Vice-Chancellor, including additional ambulances, equipment for the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, hostels for medical students, a Faculty of Law complex, completion of the Computer-Based Test Centre, perimeter fencing and other critical infrastructure.

While commending Engr Godwin Izomor for giving automatic employment to the overall best graduating student, Oborevwori announced a cash award of ₦5 million for the overall best graduating student, as well as ₦1 million each for the other three First Class graduands.

He maintained that outstanding performance must always be rewarded.

A total of 1,231 students graduated at the ceremony, including four First Class honours recipients, 421 Second Class Upper Division, 796 Second Class Lower Division and 10 in other categories.

Earlier in his address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jacob Oboreh, described the maiden convocation as a watershed moment in the history of the institution, tracing its evolution from a College of Agriculture to Delta State Polytechnic, and eventually to a full-fledged university in 2021.

He noted that since inception, the university has expanded from six faculties with 45 programmes to 11 faculties with 89 programmes, all approved and accredited by the National Universities Commission.

Oboreh highlighted major infrastructural developments, including the construction of faculty complexes, laboratories, hostels, internal road networks, staff quarters, a perimeter fence and procurement of over 900 computers.

He also acknowledged the donation of ten fully furnished workshops by Engineer Godwin Izomo and the completion of previously abandoned projects, including a 1,200-seater auditorium.

The Vice-Chancellor appealed for further government support, particularly in the areas of medical accreditation requirements, power supply through an independent power plant, construction of additional hostels, establishment of a Teaching Hospital in Ozoro, perimeter fencing and completion of the Computer-Based Examination Centre.

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Ambassador Godson Echegile, expressed appreciation to the Ozoro and Orerokpe communities for their support and commended the Convocation Lecturer, General Alexander Ogomudia (rtd), for delivering a thought-provoking lecture titled, “Beyond Oil: The University and the Future of the Niger Delta.”

In his valedictory speech, the overall best graduating student, Frank Akaine, expressed gratitude to God, the State Government, the University management, lecturers and parents for their support throughout their academic journey.

He described the pioneer class as trailblazers who endured the uncertainties of a newly established institution with courage and determination.

“We came in as the first set, unsure of what the future held, but today we leave as proud alumni of a fast-rising university. This achievement is a testament to resilience, sacrifice and the power of vision,” Akaine said.

He encouraged his fellow graduates to uphold the values of integrity, excellence and hard work instilled in them, pledging that the pioneer alumni would be worthy ambassadors of Southern Delta University.

The ceremony drew an array of dignitaries, traditional rulers, political leaders, academics and community stakeholders, marking a defining chapter in the history of Southern Delta University, Ozoro.