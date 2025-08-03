Oborevwori Assures Of Timely, Quality Completion Of Warri Stadium

As part of efforts to revamp Delta State’s sports infrastructure and promote athletic and other sports, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the Warri Township Stadium.

Fielding questions from journalists during the inspection, Governor Oborevwori expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress and reaffirmed his commitment to quality and timely delivery of the project.

He expressed confidence in the contractors’ capacity to deliver a world-class facility that will serve the people of Warri and beyond, noting that the project was already boosting local economic activities, with over 176 youths employed on-site.

“We are confident that the contractor will deliver on time. A new indoor sports hall is under construction, and residents are already benefiting from the renovation. Once completed, Warri people will be proud, and visitors will enjoy a modern facility,” he said.

Oborevwori emphasised that the stadium, once completed, would not only serve as a hub for sports and entertainment but also symbolise the town’s growing sports reputation, especially with Warri Wolves Football Club qualifying for the Premier League.

The governor disclosed that although the initial plan was to build an entirely new stadium, the government opted for a comprehensive renovation of the existing structure due to limited available land in the area. He added that a hospitality suite is being considered as part of the modernisation efforts.

Facilities under reconstruction include the steelwork at the main bowl, a FIFA-standard football pitch, underground drainage systems, and an Olympic-size swimming pool, among others.