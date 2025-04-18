Oborevwori Assures Of Safety, Success For Renaissance In Delta

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has pledged his administration’s full support for the operations of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, successor to the Shell Petroleum Development Company and operator of the NNPC/Renaissance/TotalEnergies/AENR Joint Venture.

He spoke in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday, according to a statement by Communications, Media & Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Relations Manager, Bam Odugbesan.

The governor was quoted to have assured the Renaissance leadership of the safety and success of their operations in Delta State. Oborevwori said: “You will do well in Delta State.

I assure you that your operations here are safe. “Delta State is one of the most peaceful states in the South-South. Your investment here is secure. Security is very important, and we don’t take it lightly.”

The governor called for a strong, forward-looking partnership that delivers value to all stakeholders.

He assured the Renaissance team, led by its Chairman, Dr. Layi Fatona, of his government’s commitment to supporting the company’s vision of enabling energy security and industrialisation in a sustainable manner.

Oborevwori urged the company and its host communities to prioritise dialogue over confrontation.

Share