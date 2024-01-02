Oborevwori assures Delta people sustainable devt

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has pledged his administration’s commitment to sustainable development and advancement of the state through his M.O.R.E Agenda. The governor’s pledge is contained in his New Year message in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, yesterday, in Asaba,

Oborevwori urged the people to continue to remain united, focused and peaceful in the New Year. He said his administration is committed to providing quality and enhanced service delivery to the state.

Oborevwori expressed confidence that God would make perfect everything concerning Delta and Nigeria in the new year. He said the outgoing year, 2023, was a challenging but very eventful year and thanked God for what his administration achieved in the past seven months.

Oborevwori said the people should remain prayerful, peaceful and law- abiding, adding that he trusts God for greater things for the people of the state in the new year. Oborevwori said: “With profound gratitude to God Almighty, I extend a warm welcome to each and every one of you in the year 2024.

“I join you in thanking God for His protection and direction during the preceding year, 2023.”

“I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans; this has been a huge source of encouragement and strength to the government.

“I appreciate our collective resolve to continue to live together in peace in spite of the economic challenges our people are grappling with, especially with the removal of subsidy on petrol in the country.

“Given our modest strides in the past seven months, I have no doubt that, with the same level of cooperation, we will achieve more in all facets of governance and development in the coming year.

“With the amazing support I enjoy from the legislature, the judiciary, the civil service, traditional and religious leaders and my team of political appointees, I am very optimistic of advancing Delta State in 2024.”