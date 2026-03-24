Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the recruitment of over 700 medical and non-medical personnel as part of a deliberate effort to strengthen healthcare delivery across Delta State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, who disclosed this during a press briefing, said the approval underscores the administration’s sustained commitment to expanding the health sector in line with ongoing infrastructural upgrades.

He explained that the recruitment became necessary due to increased demand for healthcare services following major developments, including the upgrade of General Hospital Warri to a Central Hospital and the near-completion of the Mother and Child Hospital in Ekpan.

“This approval reflects the government’s proactive approach to ensuring that our health facilities are adequately staffed to meet the growing needs of our population,” Onojaeme stated.

Providing a breakdown, he said 295 personnel would be deployed to the Hospital Management Board, while the Delta State University Teaching Hospital would absorb 120 staff.

The newly established College of Health Technology, Ovrode, is expected to recruit 100 personnel, with Asaba Specialist Hospital and Warri Central Hospital receiving 60 and 12 staff members, respectively.

The Commissioner noted that the exercise is also designed to mitigate the effects of the ongoing migration of healthcare professionals, popularly known as the “Japa syndrome,” which has created workforce gaps across the sector.

He added that the government’s standing directive to replace existing personnel has helped maintain operational stability within the system.

Onojaeme further highlighted ongoing efforts to address critical gaps, including the establishment of a State Public Health Laboratory, which is nearing completion.

He recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, samples had to be sent to Abuja due to the absence of such a facility in the State.

According to him, a new psychiatric hospital currently under construction will further expand healthcare services and require additional skilled manpower.

On medical technology, the Commissioner revealed that the government has procured three 1.5 Tesla MRI machines, noting that the helium-free systems are more cost-effective and easier to maintain compared to older models.

He also pointed to significant investments in dialysis infrastructure, which have reduced treatment costs to as low as ₦45,000 in some facilities, with further reductions possible through additional interventions.

Onojaeme assured that the recruitment process would be transparent and merit-based, with vacancies to be advertised in national and local dailies.

He said the positions would cover a wide range of professionals, including consultants, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, health technologists, administrators, and support staff.

The initiative, he emphasised, is expected to enhance service delivery and improve health outcomes across the State.