Oborevwori Approves Payment Of Allowances To Police Cadets

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday approved the payment of monthly allowances, with effect from January, to police cadets from the state who recently passed out from the Nigeria Police Academy.

Receiving the new police officers on a courtesy visit, he urged them to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and respect for the rule of law as they begin their careers in the police.

He said passing out from the police academy was a remarkable achievement that reflects discipline, resilience, and dedication to national service, noting that the cadets had chosen a noble but demanding profession.

The governor said: “As you begin your careers, I urge you to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and respect for the rule of law. “Let your conduct inspire confidence in the communities you serve.”

Oborevwori added: “You are special to this state, and we are proud of you.” According to him, the Police Academy has, over the years, produced outstanding officers who have distinguished themselves in their duties.

He reaffirmed his government’s continued support for the security agencies, adding that the state had recorded notable improvements in security over the last two years and would sustain efforts to protect life and property.

The governor encouraged the young officers, whom he described as energetic and familiar with the local environment, to serve diligently and protect life and property.

The President of the Police Cadets, ASP Collins Akpevweoghene, thanked the governor for the warm reception and encouragement, describing his presence as a reflection of people-centred leadership and genuine concern for security and youth development.

He commended Oborevwori for the improvements recorded in security, infrastructure, education, healthcare and youth empowerment under his administration, noting that these achievements had strengthened public confidence in governance.

Akpevweoghene assured the governor of the cadets’ commitment to professionalism, integrity and selfless service, while praying for continued wisdom, good health and strength for the governor as he leads the state to greater heights.