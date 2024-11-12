Oborevwori Approves N936.78bn Budget Proposal For 2025

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff O b o r e v w o r i has approved a proposed budget size of NN936.78 billion to be transmitted to the states House of Assembly for 2025 fiscal year.

This was as the Governor approved 16 road projects, including the access road to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp at IsseleUku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state and the road linking the temporary site to the permanent site of the Nigerian Maritime University at Okerenkoko in Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, supported by his counterparts in Riverine and Rural Roads, Charles Aniagwu, Economic Planning Sony Ekadeyan and Riverine Intrastructure, Ebikeme Clark, said the approvals were made at the state’s Executive Council meeting in Asaba yesterday. Ekadeyan said N348.17 billion represents recurrent expenditure on the proposal while capital expenditure 587.36 billion.

He said the budget proposal for 2025 was 29.12 per cent larger from the budget of the 2024 fiscal year He said: “The budget is going to be organically funded, which means we are not going to be borrowing.

Federal Allocations and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) will be used to fund it. “We are looking at about N140 billion at the least from our IGR in the proposed year.”

