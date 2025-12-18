Oborevwori Approves N42bn For Roads, Energy Projects

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the sum of N42 billion for road infrastructure and energy provision across the state. This came barely 24 hours after he signed over N1.7 trillion appropriation bill into law for the 2026 fiscal year.

The Commissioner for Information and Works (Rural Roads), Mr Charles Aniagwu, supported by his colleague in Economic Planning, Chief Ekedayen, and the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mr Felix Ofou, who spoke on the outcome of the state’s executive council meeting in Asaba yesterday said the approval spanned through repair of all power stations in the state, especially around the Delta Steel Company (DSC).

He said several road projects were approved in Aniocha South, Ika North East, Ndokwa West, Sapele, Warri South, Oshimili South and North to energize the economy of the state.

He listed the upward review of the roads across Utogbeje and Otolopo corridor, the erosion control measure around the runway of the Asaba Airport and the Dennis Osadebey Way to prevent the challenges of flooding. Ekedayen said: “The money is there. The contractors are being promptly mobilized and monitored.”