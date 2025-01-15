Oborevwori Approves Asaba Waterfront City

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved commencement of work on the access road to the proposed Asaba Waterfront City in the state capital.

The governor who inspected the project in Asaba yesterday said the project was conceived by the previous administration through a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

He said the state government’s role was to construct a six-lane access road to the new city, while the developers would develop build it to specification.

He said: “Asaba is becoming very attractive to property developers who are coming from Lagos to Asaba because Asaba today is housing most of those people from the South-East.

“They are coming here because they find Asaba very comfortable and they know that we are also hospitable.

They have done about 20 percent of this job; the challenge they are having is the buildings on the right of way.

Share

Please follow and like us: