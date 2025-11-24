Oborevwori Aides, 30 Comedians, Gear Up For Opa Williams’ Laughter Brand

The Dean of the College of Commissioners in Delta State and Commissioner for Finance, Sir Okemor Fidelis Tilije and over 20 comedians have celebrated the fortunes of the ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’ in Asaba, the state capital.

Notable among them include, I-go-die’, ‘I-go-safe’, Pastor Goody-Goody, MC Casino, Sarkindariya, Mr Paul, Maliki, Sony Baba, Baba ‘K’ and Gandoki. Others are, MC Holy Ark, Kaduna First Son, MC Lozy, MC Loyal and Lady Royal and others.

Tilije, then Managing Director of the defunct Fortune Bank, flanked by the former Secretary to the Delta State Government, now the Director-General of the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency, Chief Patrick Ukah, the splashed the initial N1 million in 1995, on the initiator of the brand, Pa Opa Williams, to kickstart the comedy show, was elated that 30 years after, the brand was waxing strong.

After treating the guests to heart-warming jokes, ‘Igo-safe, donated N2 million, the popular ‘A.Y’ donated N5 million after acknowledging that the brand took him off the street of Bolokor in Delta State and made him and so many of his colleagues, including ‘Basket-Mouth’, to become somebody in life.

The star-light comedian ‘I-go-die’, who donated N5 million made bold to say, “the comedy platform has made us who we are. No comedian that has climbed the stage of a ‘Nite of a thousand laughs’ in the past 30 good years of existence, has not become a star”.