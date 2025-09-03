Oborevwori Affirms Pledge To Support Medical Varsity

Delta’s State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has affirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the launch of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale.

New Telegraph reports that the pledge was made on Tuesday, September 2, during a visit by the Governing Council and Management of the University to the Government House in Asaba.

Led by its Chairman and Pro-Chancellor, Dr Salisu Banye, the university was described as a medium to enhance quality education and healthcare in the state.

Speaking on the subject, Governor Oborevwori said, “As pioneers, you carry the heavy responsibility of putting this university on a solid footing. The task ahead demands sacrifice, hard work, commitment, dedication, resourcefulness, and selflessness.

“I am impressed with the progress you have made so far, and I encourage you to sustain the momentum.”

The government promised to supply infrastructure and logistics, pledging all-around support when necessary.

Kwale, a general Hospital, has already been approved to be used as a teaching hospital, as efforts are in motion to extend the electricity supply to the university campus.

“Today, we are the only state in Nigeria with four state-owned universities, all of which are thriving and reducing pressure on admissions. With this new federal university, more opportunities will be created for our children,” he added.

Reflectively, the governor spoke on past problems of limited admission slots, which led to the establishment of additional state-owned universities during his tenure as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

He further pledged to provide a 30-seater bus to the university.

Prior to the Governor’s speech, Dr. Banye, the Pro-Chancellor, thanked Governor Oborevwori for his consistent support, branding the university initiative as a landmark achievement for both the state and the country.

He said, “Your interventions, including the provision of classrooms, laboratories, offices, and 200 hectares of land for the permanent site, reflect your passion for infrastructure, quality education, and healthcare.

This university will not only produce generations of competent medical professionals but also strengthen healthcare delivery and contribute to socio-economic growth.”

Dr. Banye also revealed that the university was established on March 6, 2023 and is preparing for the National Universities Commission (NUC) resource verification, which will enable it to admit students into Medicine and Allied Health Sciences.

He further solicited the government’s assistance to meet critical accreditation requirements and support for infrastructure development, including access roads, drainage, fencing, hostels, and a reliable power supply.