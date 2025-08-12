Oborevwori Administration Fair To All Deltans – Aniagwu

...Says Govt Projects Are Visible In Isoko, Other Parts Of Delta

The Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has reaffirmed that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration remains committed to fairness, equity, and balanced development across the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Asaba, Aniagwu said the MORE Agenda is being implemented in a manner that impacts every part of Delta State, ensuring that all 25 local government areas, the 10 federal constituencies, and the three senatorial districts benefit from government projects.

Aniagwu stated that in the last two years, Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated fairness across all divides in the state, and while citizens have the right to make demands, such demands should acknowledge the progress already made rather than suggest nothing is being done.

Flanked by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, Executive Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Projects and Polices, Mr Olisa Ifeajika and Executive Assistant on Media, Norbert Chiazor, he stressed that the administration promised more and it’s delivering more.

Reacting to recent criticisms from a section of the Isoko Nation, Aniagwu said such remarks were either politically motivated or made by individuals unaware of the level of development in their communities.

He noted that there is hardly any meeting of the State Executive Council where projects are not approved for Isoko, citing the recent approval of the Ogodogo–Ivu Access Road in Okpolo-Enhwe, Isoko South Local Government Area, at a cost of ₦5.1 billion, a strategic route leading to major oil facilities.

He listed several other road projects completed or ongoing in the area, including Otekpo Road in Elu, internal roads in Isoko South, the Uzere–Asaba-Ase Bridge, the Isoko Ring Road linking multiple communities, Emede internal roads, the Enuru–Ikuli Access Road, the Uruaka Express Link Road in Emede, the Olomoro–Igbide Road, the Emevor–Orogun Road Phase 1 and ongoing Phase 2, as well as Okpolo-Enhwe Internal Roads Phases 1 and 2.

He also mentioned portions of the reconstructed Ughelli–Asaba Expressway that pass through Isoko.

Aniagwu further explained that Isoko remains the only federal constituency in Delta hosting two state-owned universities, the Southern Delta University, Ozoro, and the Oleh Campus of Delta State University, which houses the faculties of Law and Engineering.

Under Governor Oborevwori, the state has completed the College of Medical Sciences at Southern Delta University, completed the Senate Building and internal roads at the Ozoro campus, established the College of Health Technology in Ovrode, and equipped the General Hospital in Ozoro.

He added that within just one year of assuming office, the Governor had visited Isoko two times to inaugurate projects, underscoring his commitment to the area.

The Commissioner appealed to critics to avoid what he described as “dirty politics” as the 2027 election season approaches, warning against attempts to discredit the government for political gain.

He assured that the administration would not be distracted from its developmental agenda and would continue to carry every part of the state along.

Aniagwu urged residents of Isoko to rejoice when projects are executed elsewhere, just as others rejoice when Isoko benefits, emphasising that the Oborevwori administration will remain fair to all.

He maintained that no local government area is without the footprint of the present administration across key sectors.

On the looming flood threat predicted across the country, Aniagwu disclosed that the state government is already desilting drainages and water channels to mitigate the impact.

He appealed to residents to stop dumping refuse into drains and advised those living in flood-prone areas to relocate to upland areas before the floods arrive.