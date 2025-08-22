Oborevwori Activates Revival Mode For Delta’s N10bn Agro-Industrial Park

The Delta State AgroIndustrial Park was designed to be at Aboh in Ndokwa East and Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South local government areas of the State and envisioned as a flagship economic zone for agro-processing and export in the State – anchored on innovation, sustainability and inclusive growth.

The project was touted to be a game-changer for the then comatose agricultural sector of the State by the immediate past Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who launched it in the year 2021. According to the former Governor, “the investment,” with a total package of N10 billion, “will create 4,000 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs,” when it comes on stream. But till date, why it was abandoned is shrouded in mystery.

Project specification

The project was designed as a multi-purpose and multi-product epi-centre for agro-processing and agro-business activities to boost the economic fortune of the State beyond oil. The then Commissioner for Information, who now doubles as the Commissioner for Work (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu., said rice would soon be in abundance as he highlighted rice production as one of the major products to be manufactured at the park.

Delta State government has 40 per cent stake in the project while the private partners hold 30 per cent each. But as at June 2025; four year down the lane, and two years after the former Governor left office; the status of the multibillion project has remained obscure, leaving the people of the State wondering of what has become of the much-anticipated promised benefits or has the project been completely canceled?

Three years after the projected completion date of the project, the park has remained abandoned. The identities of the private partners are, namely; Jayta Commodities Nigeria Limited, Mirai Technologies and Norsworthy Limited. The people are at a quagmire as to whether they are genuine partners.

Rescue mission

Amidst the doubts and shadow cast over the project, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, recently led members of the State’s economic management team on a strategic assessment visit to the project site. This move is seen as part of the Governor’s drive to fast-track industrialisation and expand job creation under the ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda.’

The visit focused on evaluating ongoing infrastructure at the park and identifying key areas for investment col- laboration to accelerate its operational readiness. On the team of the Deputy Governor were among others; the Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Dr Barry Gbe, Director-General of the Delta Investment Development Agency (DIDA), Tony Elekeokwuri, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Finance, Investment and International Development (FIID), George Orogun, and Commissioner for Trades and Investment, Samuel Oligida.

Onyeme described the park as; “a critical engine for economic diversification, rural development, and food security in Delta State.” He pointed out its potential to transform the agricultural value chain, enhance food processing ca- pacity, and generate employment for thousands of Delt- ans. He said: “The Oborevwori administration is deliber- ate about building practical, investment-ready infrastructure.

This park is a strategic step toward positioning Delta as a hub for agro-industrial growth. But we cannot do it alone. Public-Private-Part- nership (PPP) will be vital to unlocking its full potential.” The team practically con- ducted a facility tour through the abandoned site, assessed its internal road networks and utilities, progress on processing zones and held a closeddoor strategy session focused on investors’ readiness, funding models and timelines for delivery.

This gesture has sparked the ray of hope, especially in Ndokwa ethnic nationality – a locality that have cried out over the decades of neglect by both the Federal and State governments, despite its leading position in oil and gas exploration business in Nigeria. It is also on record that the agrarian Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom gave a vast expanse of land to the State government over 10 years ago for a wildlife park (Zoo) project that never saw the light of the day to this present moment, making the people unsure of the government when it comes to fulfilling its promises over the years.

Despite this misgiving, the went ahead with the government in making expanse of land available for the park project because they were convinced of the government’s true intention and the attendant benefits to their people and community. However, that dashed hope has once again be rekindled by the visit of the Deputy Governor and his team and the fillers emanating from the government that it is no longer business as usual, assuring that the park project is on course to be delivered as earlier proposed.

Major concerns

There are major concerns by the people and watchers of development within the State over this project. One of them is in respect of what has become of the N10 billion said to have been invested in the project before now. Moreover, since the profile of the project is shrouded in mystery since 2021, there are speculations about the will-power of government to face the project headlong and deliver to specification.

Political will

The Commissioner for Agriculture in the State, Valentine Arenyeka, who made known Oborevwori’s commitment to ensuring food security for the State through investments and support programmes for farmers since assumption of office, noting, “Our farmers must receive the necessary support to continue their vital contributions to our economy.”

He maintained that the Governor has since acknowledged that Agriculture remains a key pillar of development strategy. He also disclosed his determination to enhance food production, increase household incomes, and ultimately improve the livelihood of thousands of Deltans.

This commitment, he said remained sacrosanct. He said the Governor is not leaving any stone unturned as he has provided agricultural inputs to thousands of farmers to boost agricultural production and ensure food security in the State, The Commissioner further said that this would ensure steady disbursement of agricultural inputs to beneficiaries under the Result Area 2 – FADAMA (Food Security) of the Delta Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus, D-CARES.

He disclosed further that the Governor has paid N1 billion counterpart funding for the Africa Union Development Agency, New Partnership for African Development (AUDA NEPAD), to empower over 2,000 farmers on food production, livestock and aquaculture. Arenyeka allayed the fears of the people, assuring that the agroindustrial park project would see the light of the day.

He said: “This is another step to boost agricultural production and ensure sustainable food security in the state and the country. This is a Governor that does not start what he cannot finish. He is determined to meaningfully contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector in the state through investment opportunities. And this is one of such.”

Benefits

The Agro-Industrial Park remains crucial to the economic development of the State, with millions of youths, especially graduates that are seeking employment will be provided, noting that the potential of the park to create jobs and stimulate economic growth cannot be over emphasised.

A Warri-based journalist, Linus Chima, submitted that the delay of the project has become worrisome to the host communities. He said: “It is essential for the government of the state to ensure that the park is completed and operational as soon as possible. The people of Delta State deserve to reap the benefits of this promising project.

“As the new administration takes the reigns, it is imperative for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to prioritize the completion of the Delta State Agro-Industrial Park. By doing so, he can unlock the project’s potential to transform the state’s agricultural sector and improve the lives of its citizens.”