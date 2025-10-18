Obong Of Calabar Inducts 81 Diasporas Into Efik Kingdom

No fewer than 81 Africans in the Diaspora were inducted into the Efik Ebrutu Kingdom and into the royal palace of the Obong of Calabar on Friday.

The new Efik Royal House members were from Barbados, United Kingdom, United States of America (USA), Canada, France, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, St Martins (Dutch and French), Commonwealth of Dominica, Curacao,Uganda and Ghana, amongst others.

The Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, who performed the traditional induction and naming ceremony in his palace at Efanga Nsa Street, Calabar South, welcomed them back as Bonafide sons and daughters of the Efik kingdom.

He commended them for recognising their roots, noting that the Efik culture welcomes those who trace and reclaim their ancestral identity.