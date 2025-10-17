Obong Of Calabar Inducts 81 Diasporans Into Efik Kingdom

No fewer than eighty-one Africans in Diaspora were inducted into the Efik Ebrutu kingdom and into the royal palace of the Obong of Calabar on Friday.

The new Efik Royal House members were from Barbados, United Kingdom, United States of America (USA), Canada, France, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, St Martin (Dutch and French), Commonwealth of Dominica, Curacao, Uganda and Ghana, amongst others.

The Obong of Calabar, His Eminence Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V, who performed the traditional induction and naming ceremony in his palace at Efanga Nsa Street, Calabar South, welcomed them back as bona fide sons and daughters of the Efik kingdom.

He commended them for recognising their roots, noting that the Efik culture welcomes those who trace and reclaim their ancestral identity.

“With this induction, I welcome all of you back as you are now a part of the ancient Efik Eburutu kingdom and members of the Royal Houses. I believe that henceforth, you will not forget that you are Efiks and that here is your home,” he said.

The Monarch charged the Etuboms (Patriarchs) of the Royal houses to warmly welcome, accept and embrace the new members of the houses, granting them all rights and privileges that other family members have.

The Obong further said, “We expect you to be coming home from time to time, participate and enjoy family activities and possibly invest here so as to create mutual business opportunities for yourselves and your brothers and sisters here”.

The Monarch also commended the government of Cross River state for the initiative to look for Nigerians in Diaspora, saying such bold steps would pay off in the future socio-economically.

The inductees were then traditionally blessed and thereafter issued certificates bearing Efik names which link them with their new houses and presented by the Etubom of each Royal House.

One of the organisers and representative of the inductees, Dr Rev Mrs Nkwa Edet Otu, in her brief remarks, said, “With these certificates, we have received what rightly belonged to us. I feel that I and my fellow Diasporans are now finally back home.

“We all feel so special with this connection to our roots. Thank you very much, His Eminence and all our traditional leaders, for welcoming us back home.”

Our reporter learnt that the induction was not just a ceremonial or symbolic welcome but a full traditional adoption, including rights to participate in relevant traditional rites and even politics. They were divided into the Royal Houses which they now derive their identity.