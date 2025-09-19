New Telegraph

September 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Obong Of Calabar…

Obong Of Calabar Demands Peaceful Coexistence In C’River

Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu (V) has appealed to communities in Cross River State to coexist without crisis, notiing that peace is better than war.

The monarch, who spoke in his Efanga Nsa palace, yesterday, when HRM Okon of Calabar South paid him a courtesy call, noted that incessant disputes were undermining development in all the warring communities.

The Obong tasked traditional rulers to put aside their differences and work towards ensuring peace and togetherness, expressing confidence in the ability of HRM Okon to handle the situation in his domain.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News September 19
Read Next

Sanwo-Olu Sympathises With Victims Over Fire Outbreak