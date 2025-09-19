Obong Of Calabar Demands Peaceful Coexistence In C’River

Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu (V) has appealed to communities in Cross River State to coexist without crisis, notiing that peace is better than war.

The monarch, who spoke in his Efanga Nsa palace, yesterday, when HRM Okon of Calabar South paid him a courtesy call, noted that incessant disputes were undermining development in all the warring communities.

The Obong tasked traditional rulers to put aside their differences and work towards ensuring peace and togetherness, expressing confidence in the ability of HRM Okon to handle the situation in his domain.