Obong Of Calabar Decries Deplorable Condition Of Ogun Roads

The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Abasi, on Thursday, lamented the deplorable roads in Ogun State.

The monarch, Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) spoke while narrating his unpleasant experience on the road while coming to the university to attend some of the activities marking the 30th convocation ceremony of the institution.

The Obong called on traditional rulers in the state to use their offices to appeal to Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay attention to the roads.

The monarch particularly decried the deplorable condition of the road leading to the university, saying “The road is not the university’s problem, but the government’s problem and we should be able to do all we have to do to make sure that this road is actually put in good shape.”

The Obong stated this at his lodge within the university campus when he played host to three traditional rulers in the state, who include; Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola and the Ajalaye of Ilogun South, Ijebu Northeast, Oba Emmanuel Olusanu.

The first class tradition ruler recounted his experience while coming to the university saying, “Look at this place, as beautiful as it is – but no matter what you build in a bush it will not still show. While we were coming the car was just moving in zig zag (demonstrating with his hand), is not the best, let us take it as a serious matter, it is the problem of the government.

“Let us do all that we could do to put this road in proper shape. You can step out and go to other states and see what governors have done, irrespective of whether it is federal roads or state roads. The key is that a structure you have there, that establishment you have there should be well taken care of. I have appealed now hoping that by next time I come here, the roads will be in their best shape.

“Sometimes ago there was a president who was from here and nothing was done but now, we have a president who is our own and we shall tell him about these roads.

“I will tell the President about it. This present President is our own and we will tell him about the situation”, the Obong said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Kehinde Olusola, told newsmen that the school will graduate a total of 2,823 students with 118 of them making the institution’s First Class honour list.

The University VC disclosed this while speaking at the press briefing.

The VC said the convocation will commence on Friday for first degree and Saturday for other categories of graduates.

He also noted that a total of 1,094 made the Second Class Upper division category while 188 others were listed as Third Class honour graduates.

Olusola further said, 16 Post graduate diploma, 215 Masters and 113 PhDs academic certificates respectively would also be awarded to meriting students at the convocation ceremony.

According to him, 266 others bagged Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree.

He also said the former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, will deliver the convocation lecture on Saturday.

The Vice Chancellor also used the occasion to unveil 200 capacity undergraduate hostel, Animal Demonstration Laboratory, an abattoir to serve both the university and members of the public as well as 300 – seater lecture hall with service centre.