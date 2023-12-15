Obomeghie, Hilda Baci, Others Honoured At Pyne Awards Africa Gala

It is undeniable that Africa possesses abundant tourist attractions and that the continent is known for its hospitality.

Pyne Hospitality Company, the brain behind the prestigious Pyne Africa Awards recently held its gala award ceremony where Nigerian-American educator and hospitality leader, Dr Jeffrey Obomeghie and Guinness World record breaker, Chef and Restauranteur, Hilda Baci were both honoured in different categories.

Dr Obomeghie received the award of ‘Icon of the Year for the Hospitality Industry, while Hilda Baci received the award: “Special Recognition for Outstanding Contribution to the Nigerian Food and Catering Industry.”

Founded by Amaka Amatokwu-Ndekwu, the annual award is designed to celebrate excellence, growth and the hard work of all stakeholders operating in the hospital ti and tourism industry in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The fifth edition of the award was preceded by conferences, workshops, and exhibitions and attended by hospitality industry stakeholders from Nigeria and around the world with the theme ‘ Made in Africa: A Black-Tie Event.

Other recipients of awards include Marriott Lagos Ikeja – Hotel of the Year (International Brand), Ladipo Ayodeji (Chef Dee) – Chef of the Year, Wakanow – Special Recognition for Travel Technology Company of the Year, Radisson Hotel Group – Hotel Brand of the Year, Enashipai Resort and Spa Nairobi Kenya – Hotel of the Year, Indigenous Brand, South Africa – African Tourism Destination of the Year, Pearl Restaurant Eko Atlantic – Nigerian Restaurant of the Year and Ethiopian Airline – Airline of the Year amongst others