OBJ, Jonathan, Gowon Absent As Council Of State Approves Amupitan New INEC Chair

Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon and former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan were absent from the National Council of State (NCS) meeting yesterday which approved the nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan from the North-Central as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Bola Tinubu, who presided over the meeting which took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, had presented Amupitan as the nominee to fill the vacant position, following Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s exit.

Yakubu served from 2015 till October 2025. According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President told the council that Amupitan is the first person from Kogi, NorthCentral area, nominated to occupy the position and is apolitical.

Council members unanimously supported the nomination, with Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo describing Amupitan as a man of integrity. In compliance with the constitution, the President will now send Amupitan’s name to the Senate for screening.

Amupitan, 58, from Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu LGA of Kogi State, is a Professor of Law at the University of Jos, Plateau. He is also an alumnus of the university. He specialised in Company Law, Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance and Privatisation Law.

He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in September 2014. He earned an LLM at UNIJOS in 1993 and a PhD in 2007, amid an academic career that began in 1989, following his National Youth Service at the Bauchi State Publishing Corporation in Bauchi from 1988 to 1989.

Currently, Amupitan serves as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, a position he holds in conjunction with being the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University in Osun State.

He is married and has four children. However, a number of other former leaders including former Military President Ibrahim Babangida and Military Head of State Abdulsalam Abubakar, as well as Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State took part virtually.

All living former Presidents, Heads of State, Vice Presidents serving and retired Chief Justices of the Supreme Court were invited to attend the meeting. This is the second Council of State meeting called by President Tinubu since assuming office in May 2023. The first was held in August 2024.