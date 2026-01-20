OBJ, IBB Hold Closed Door Meeting In Minna

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday paid a private visit to the former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), at his Hilltop mansion in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Reports revealed that he was accompanied from the Ahmed Bola Tinubu International Airport, Minna by the Government House protocol to the elder statesman’s residence.

It should be recalled that the former president had recently received some opposition political party big wigs in Abeokuta, his hometown in Ogun State. He, however, spent about 30 minutes with Babangida before his return to the airport.

The visit, according to feelers, is not unconnected with national issues and the political situation in the country and the 2027 general elections.

As at the time of filing this report, no official statement had been issued to that effect. And in another development, former President Obasanjo yesterday demanded better care for children, describing them as the bedrock of any society’s future.

Obasanjo made this call while hosting the executives of the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), led by their President, Dr Ekanem Ekure, at his residence inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

The former president said that paediatricians play a very important role in ensuring the well-being of children and should, therefore, never be tired of raising the bar of excellence and doing much more for children, whom he described as the hope and future of any society.

Obasanjo further stated that, though he might have stopped having children, some of his children might also have stopped having children, but his grandchildren are having children, explaining the importance and place of children in the preservation of generations.