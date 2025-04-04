Obiyai Calls On Bayelsans To Key Into E-Ticketing

Share

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Koku Obiyai, has called on Bayelsans to embrace the electronic revenue collection (e-ticketing) system introduced by the state government, which she said has significantly boosted the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Obiyai revealed that as of the end of March, the State’s IGR had risen to N5 billion.

She also noted that the Prosperity Administration has commissioned a series of projects aimed at benefiting all residents of the State.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa during a transparency briefing for the months of January and February 2025, the Information Commissioner emphasized that numerous projects were inaugurated, particularly during the fifth anniversary of the Prosperity Administration.

She said: “I’m also delighted to say that our government is working hard to improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the state. To the glory of God, at the beginning of the year, it was N1.2 billion, but we now have over N5 billion.”

“We want to encourage every Bayelsan to key into the e-ticketing initiative because we believe it is the way forward.”

“Our administration’s commitment to transparency is unwavering. Today’s briefing is to share what we’ve achieved so far.”

“We have commissioned a series of projects in the health sector and other areas, including public service. A brand new Secretariat was also commissioned, and we all understand the importance of such infrastructure to the State.”

Speaking earlier, the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Treasury and Accounts, Timipre Seipulo, disclosed that the IGR for February was N3.92 billion.

He added that by the time the March figures are released, the IGR is expected to hit N5 billion.

“Our IGR as at February 2025 was N3.92 billion. This growth resulted from an expanded revenue base and the ongoing efforts of the State Revenue Board,” Seipulo explained.

“The Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) tax from civil servants has also contributed significantly to the IGR increase, driven by the new minimum wage and other financial reforms implemented by the state government. All major road projects are currently progressing concurrently.”

He further disclosed that the closing balance for the state in January was N178,942,762, while for February, the state recorded a closing balance of N158.52 billion.

