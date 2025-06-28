Obisia Nwakpa’s Wife: My Husband Suffered Effects Of Quitting Boxing Late

…recalls robbery incidents that left ex-boxing champion broke

One of the nation’s finest boxers, the late Obisia Nwakpa no doubt contributed to the development of the sport in Nigeria. OLAOLU OLADIPO spoke with his widow, Mrs. Franca Obisia Nwakpa, who relieved his life and times. Excerpts:

Please accept my condolences on the passage of your husband.

Thank you so much.

Could you tell us the kind of husband the late Obisia-Nwakpa was to you?

Yeah, I’m so happy and I thank my heavenly Father for this mercy and grace He had on us. Yeah, he was my loving husband, my hubby whom I always call my superstar. I got married to him as a teenager. I actually came from my hometown in Delta State to Lagos with my auntie and through my auntie I got married to him as a military man. My auntie used to go to the barracks to supply him groceries like food items. That was how I met him.

Wow! So he w as a retired soldier?

Yes! He was, in fact his quarter was very close to the house of former President Shehu Shagari at Dodan Barracks. I met him as a very handsome looking man. He was very impeccable in his looks and his outlook. He was very stylish too because he plaited his hair and even put on earrings, looking like a woman. That was how I met him with my auntie. So, he started chasing me because I came from the village in Agbor. So, he started talking to my auntie to talk to me and that was how life started with both of us.

So when did you eventually get married?

We actually got married in 1994. But we courted for five years.

By the time you got married, you never knew that he was into boxing?

I didn’t know he was into boxing and secondly, you know, I was just a teenager, I was not exposed to know what a legend he was at that time. I didn’t know that this person was a star, a well-known person. At that time, he was guided by soldiers in his house which was his official residence. Whenever I got there, I would see some soldiers with arms standing at the door but my auntie would always tell me not to panic. Anyway, that was how we actually got to know ourselves and later I decided to get married. Before we got married I had to make sure that I understood him. I followed him to his training ground.

What was his typical day like when you married initially?

At that time, the earlier time, he was not showing me anything about boxing, he was just jogging. He went out for his jog very early in the mornings. So, some other times, he came to pick me up at my auntie’s place whenever he was going for his training.

So when did you eventually know that he was a boxer?

He took me to the training ground where they had many boxers training. They had this boxing training. At that place, I saw a lot of boxers there. When I saw him, I saw a lot of them having their training and then I got scared. I said, ‘you didn’t tell me you did this.’ He said, ‘I really didn’t want to tell you because you came from the village and I found out that you didn’t know much about boxing and I really didn’t want to scare you because people in the village run away when they see somebody that is boxing.’ I told him that I don’t like boxing. He said, ‘you see, that is why I didn’t want to tell you before. That’s why I didn’t want you to know but don’t be scared. I don’t kill people. I don’t fight people. It’s just my career. You know, it’s something I love doing. I’m always happy with it.’ I said, ‘no, I can’t continue this relationship. I’m not going to get married to you.’

So when did you eventually yield? And what prompted you to yield?

(Cuts in) His love and caring which so much overwhelmed me. With that, I came to love him so much that even when my father kicked against it (marriage) my mother also kicked against it, I really didn’t want to.

What was the reason your father gave for rejecting his marriage proposal?

My father said because he didn’t want a situation whereby he would go and punch his daughter and if he punched his daughter, he was going to injure his daughter, so, he didn’t want it. That was the reason my father refused it. Nevertheless, he was able to win my dad’s heart.

How was he able to do that?

Well, he took my uncle, followed him to the village and pleaded to my dad and told him that he would never raise his hand on me. He promised him that he would never raise his hand on me.

Did he keep the promise till the day he died?

Oh yeah.

Okay, now when did you start having children and what kind of father was he to his children?

When I started having children, that’s why I said he was a loving father. He was a caring person. In fact, he was so wonderful, especially in times of pregnancy. When I was pregnant he was usually around me. He would pet me. He would use his hand to rub my tummy. He would hug me. He would tell me ‘you look so beautiful my princess, my dear.’ He would go to the kitchen to prepare food for me. Even when I would be sleeping, my husband would still go to the kitchen to cook for me.

So he didn’t make things difficult for you while alive?

No, no, he didn’t. He didn’t make things difficult for me because I always had a maid in the house. I always had a maid in the house that assisted me with domestic chores but that maid must not allow his children to cry. That was it. He loved his children so much. He loved carrying them. Whenever I was bathing them, he would sit close to me. The moment I finished bathing them, he would carry the child from me to clothe them. At some other time, he would carry the child to layl down and stay with the child. My husband hated to see his children shed tears. He would not take it from you. To him, you must have done something to that child that made that child cry. So, there is no explanation you can give to him that would satisfy him and he would always look at you as a bad person. Why would my child be crying in your hand? No, he would not take it.

So when did he eventually leave the Army to turn to professional boxing? What was it like?

Well, when he was representing the Nigerian Army, the Army always gave him escort that protects him from the hands of rough people dragging or touching him. I can say my little experience with him when he was in the Nigerian Army, I had not really got fully married to him then but he was fully loved by the Army and they did well for him. Yes, they did well for him until he left. So, it was when he retired, that when we actually got married. Life in the military was really different from life outside there.

So what differences did you see?

In the military, like I said, he was well guided. There was more security, I mean job security, financial security and he didn’t fall into the hands of robbers and all those things. When he left the Nigerian Army, he was attacked several times by armed robbers. So, he had always been attacked by armed robbers. Whenever he was traveling out and news carried it, they would track him on his way from the airport and these people pretended to be his fans to rob him of his belongings.

Could you give us one such incident that you can remember?

Yeah. There was this occasion when he traveled to Australia for a fight and the traveling he made to Ghana. I think that was when he went to fight Azumah Nelson or someone else that I can’t remember his name. Anyway, on his way back as he entered the house they followed him to enter into the house. And we were all seated but unknown to us that they were not his fans. All the items in his luggage were taken away by these robbers. Unfortunately, he was not too disposed to keeping money in the bank. Most of the money he made from overseas travel was always taken away from him by armed robbers. The robbery incidents took place about five times and I bear witness to two of such. They took the contents of his travel luggage away, leaving him empty. Nigerians will not know that he faced such ordeal in life. What I thank God for is that my children never witnessed any of the robbery incidents but my late mum witnessed two of them.

Was there any occasion where you had to be at the ringside to watch him fight and what was it like?

Like I said before I actually don’t love boxing as a sport but my experience of watching him from the ring side is something I really don’t like to say because I so much hate it. On a few occasions when I had to watch him box, I felt bad whenever they were hitting him but when he was having the upper hand I would be a little bit relieved because the other person’s hand is not touching him. One thing about him was that he was a very strong fighter and he was very smart as well. He was very tactical too.

What do you consider as his major strength in boxing?

(Cuts in) My husband was a southpaw who used his left hand very well against his opponents. He used his left hand, most times, even at home to do things. That gave him some form of advantage over his opponents. He had a way of moving swiftly against his opponents too. He was also a dancer in the ring. You’ll love his boxing style.

Could you recollect any of the fights he fought that you would always remember?

Well, there are so many fights but I can’t really recollect the names of his opponents. I can’t remember their (his opponents’) names because he fought many opponents.

Do you remember the highest title he won?

The one that I remember was the world lightweight title fight with Saoul Mamby. Interestingly, when he had that fight we’ve not got married. There is also this fight in Ghana which I consider as one of his toughest. His opponent was the then Ghanaian lightweight champion. It was a contest between the Nigerian and the champion of Ghana. I consider it as the toughest fight.

What made it so tough?

It was very tough because the Ghanaian guy was strong like him. The Ghanaians believed that their people would win the Nigerian championship, so the rivalry between the two was very stiff. That day they kept a car for the winner because they believed their person was going to win the fight. So, when it became very clear that Obisia was going to win and he eventually won, they stylishly took the car away and replaced it with a cup but my husband in his usual manner didn’t even care.