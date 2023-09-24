Obi’s Supreme Court Appeal Exercise In Futility – LP Chieftain

The Coordinator of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election in Ekiti State, Moses Jolayemi, has said that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s effort to appeal the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgment is an exercise in futility.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that on Wednesday, September 6, the Presidential tribunal struck out the petition filed by LP and Obi against President Bola Tinubu victory at the February 25 election.
Delivering its judgment, the four-man panel of the tribunal affirmed the victory of President Tinubu at the poll.
Following the tribunal decision, the former Governor of Anambra State approached the Supreme court to appeal the case.
Speaking on the development on Sunday, Jolayemi told the Punch that there is nothing new that Obi can present at the Supreme Court.
He said, “I do not think that he is going to pull through at the Supreme Court or wherever. Senior advocates, analysts and enlightened people have all looked at the judgment and it was described as very good.
“I do not see how far he can go. If you say a mandate is stolen, the onus is on you to prove it, and not only proving it, you have to prove it beyond reasonable and possibly unreasonable doubt.
“The reality is that the President is installed and it is even more difficult now. From what we hear, he (Obi) was not able to prove his case convincingly. Your party won in a polling unit, you must have the result to show for that claim.
“It is not all about talking. The judges are also on social media, but they are concerned with facts and what is presented before them, not what is on social media or the interest of the people.
“For me, I do not see this case going further because I do not know anything new that they want to plead at the Supreme Court; I consider it an exercise in futility.”