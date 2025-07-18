Obi’s Security Not Guaranteed In Edo – Okpebholo Warns

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has issued a stern warning to the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, cautioning him against visiting Edo State without prior notification to the state government.

Speaking in Uromi, headquarters of Esan North East Local Government Area, during the defection of Marcus Onobun from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Okpebholo declared that Obi’s security would not be guaranteed if he enters the state without informing him.

“The man we say he no get shi shi, I am sending a direct message to him. He cannot come to Edo without telling me. A new sheriff is in town. His security cannot be guaranteed. We are serious about it,” Okpebholo said.

He alleged that Obi’s previous visit to Benin, during which he donated ₦15 million to St. Philomena Catholic Hospital, was followed by unrest that resulted in the death of three people.

“Whatever happens to him when he comes to Edo State, he will take it. He came the other day and donated ₦15 million. By the time he left, there was crisis and three people died in Benin. Tell Obi he should not come to Edo without telling me,” the governor added.

Hon. Onobun, who represents Esan West/Igueben/Central Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said he was previously pressured to join the APC but has now returned home to the party of his roots.

Peter Obi had recently visited St. Philomena Catholic Hospital in Benin City, where he made a ₦15 million donation in support of healthcare delivery.