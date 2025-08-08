Obi’s Proposal To Serve One Term As President Premature –Yakassai

A former Special Adviser to the late former President Shehu Shagari and a leading voice in the North, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has described the proposal of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, that he’d do a single term if elected in 2027, as premature.

Obi has in recent times called for support for his bid, stating that he would only serve a term of office and power returns to the North come 2031.

When contacted to comment on the issue as widely reported in the media, Alhaji Yakassai on Friday stated that such a call would only warrant consideration if and when Obi secures the nomination of a political party.

“Obi has not been nominated yet by any political party to contest the presidency. To the best of my knowledge, he is not a candidate of any political party as we speak.

“Somebody will have to be a candidate first before canvassing for votes from the people. He will wait until he becomes a candidate. So, such a decision is better taken when he eventually becomes a candidate. That is the proper time for him to make such a promise,” he said.