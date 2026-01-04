Obi’s Formal ADC Move Shifts 2027 Political Calculus

Ahead of the 2027 elections, KENNETH OFOMA looks at how the recent declaration of the former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) to the African Democratic Congress.(ADC) might swing the political calculus in the next one year.

After long wait that left both his supporters and political pundits guessing, former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party Presidential Candidate in Nigeria 2023 Presidential Election, Mr. Peter Obi on Wednesday December 31, 2025, in Enugu formally settled for the African Democratic Congress, ADC, as his new political platform under which he would bid for the 2027 presidential elections.

That officially marked the end of his membership of LP which has been in troubled waters over leadership tussles. Although he was part of the coalition movement that berthed in the ADC, but unlike other notable partners, including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna state Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, former Osun Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Chibuike Amechi that quickly settled down in the coalition party, the former Anambra State Governor, Obi left Nigerians guessing for months whether he would remain in LP or settle with ADC.

His declaration into ADC, which must have come after risk assessment and due diligence, therefore, signals a crunching time for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who until now many thought had emasculated all opposition parties (with some fearing a one party system) ahead of 2027 general elections.

To many observers Obi’s impressive showing in the 2023 general elections when his organic grassroots appeal and spell binding political messaging, a sort of whiff of fresh air, inspired many Nigerians, especially the youth demographics, and turned his campaign into a political hurricane, made him a candidate to watch in the next election.

That his political platform, the Labour Party, quickly got more in unending leadership quagmire greatly weakened the party and triggered mass defection of its elected and non-elected members into other parties, especially the APC.

The development, which was similar to the lot of the PDP and other opposition parties, put a damper to the political atmosphere and even fueled allegations of surreptitious meddlesomeness of the APC in the affairs of the opposition parties, as a ploy to engineer a one-party system ahead of 2027.

Obi’s declaration to ADC is therefore seen by many in the South-East in particular, and nation as a whole, to signify an elixir and fresh impetus to awaken people’s interest into the contest and provide a viable alternative to political actors ahead of 2027.

It’s from that prism that many see the development as a tectonic political shift that will define the 2027 general elections, more so considering the fact that Obi is now going to be on the same political platform with the likes of Atiku, a major political player from the North.

Recall that the former Vice President, who also contested the presidency in 2023 under PDP came second with 6,984,520 votes while Obi who flew the flag of LP came third with 6,101,533 votes, according to results declared by the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Pundits reason that when you combine Atiku’s 6,984,520 votes with Obi’s 6,101,533 votes you will get 13,086,053, which by far outstrips President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 8,794,726 votes with which he was declared winner of the election.

The argument is that if the stakeholders in ADC are able to manage their individual ambitions successfully and remain united with one presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections, the ruling party, APC, will have a load of trouble to contend with, more so with. Obi’s declaration event witnessed an amalgam of political leaders from the PDP, LP, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA from South East and beyond joining the ADC alongside Obi.

The mini-rally chaired by respected Igbo leader and statesman, Chief Simon Okeke, a nonagenarian, and former Chairman of Police Service Commission, took place at the main hall of Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Enugu. Big names grace occasion A cross section of political leaders and supporters witnessed the event including the national Chairman of ADC, Sen. David Mark, who led other members of the National Working Committee of the party.

Others are; serving senators Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA), Tony Nwoye (LP), and Victor Umeh (LP), who served as the announced their resignation from their former parties and defection to ADC. Of course, former Governor of Sokoto State and a serving Senator, Aminu Tambuwal as well as former Gov of Edo State and Edo Central Senator (1999 to 2007), Sen Osehriemen Osumbor were also present to show solidarity.

Similarly former Governor of Enugu State and former national Chairman of PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; former Gov of Ebonyi state, Sen Sam Egwu; and former Gov of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa witnessed the event. Also, Sen Ben Obi, as well as former gov of Imo State and former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha were present. Others are: Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, Prof. Osita Ogbu, Prof. Pat Utomi, and former national chairman of ADC, Chief Okey Ralph Nwosu. In addition, five House of Rep members in Anambra/Abia States also resigned from the Labour Party/APGA and joined ADC alongside Obi.

They are: Hon. Uchenna Harris, Hon. Emeka Idu Godwin, Hon. Ozodinobi George, Hon. Ogene Victor Afamefuna, and Hon. Lilian Obiageli Orogbu. Members of Peter Obi support groups known as the Obedient Movement worldwide also made a strong showing with their leaders, Dr. Tanko Yunusa and Aisha Yesufu among others present.

In the same vein, LP members of the State Houses of Assembly, and former Sen Gil Nnaji, who recently joined ADC, and hordes of LP members across the South East attended the epoch-making event. Obi’s formal declaration to ADC has sent shockwaves among the South East political actors in particular and Nigeria in general.

The caliber of persons who witnessed the declaration, some of them respected elder statesmen, who are not the normal run of the mill politicians, told a bold story. In this category is Chief Simon Okeke, who served as the chairman of the occasion.

In his opening remarks, Chief Okeke described the event as momentous and the choice of Enugu as historical, recalling that notable past Igbo heroes used Enugu as their takeoff ground. The respected Igbo leader praised Obi’s exemplary leadership qualities noting that he has shown character, integrity, knowledge and discipline which is a departure from most Nigerian politicians who flow with the crowd.

Obi examines national issues In his declaration speech entitled, “It is now time for National Unity and Prosperity”, Obi decried the high level of poverty in Nigeria despite abundant human and material resources that God blessed the county with and blamed poor leadership for the ugly development.

He stated, “As the year 2025 ends today, we stand on the threshold of a new year, which we hope will mark the beginning of Nigeria’s long-awaited socio economic transformation. “For every nation, and people, moments of profound national challenge demand clarity of purpose, courage, and decisive action, for Nigeria, that moment is now!”

Obi said he was ready to collaborate with like mind and well-meaning Nigerians to lead the movement for a new Nigeria, whose independence will not be by name, but in reality.

“Many have said that Nigeria is an independent country, yet today we must begin a new struggle: the struggle for true independence based on self-determination, human equality, and national reunification. “We must reclaim our country from a small group of opportunists who have captured the corridors of power and