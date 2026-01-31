Obi’s Defection To ADC, Big Blow –Edo LP Chair

Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi, is the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State. He was also one time the state boss of Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC). In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the crisis facing Labour Party across the country, the recent gale of defections that swept through the ranks of the party, and appealed to members and supporters to be steadfast and keep faith with the party. Excerpts:

You played a major role in Labour Party during the last Presidential election, but today Labour Party seems to be losing popularity in Nigeria due to internal crisis that has almost torn the party apart, what is your take on this?

We’ll, let me start by saying that all supporters of Labour Party should remain calm, and keep fate with the party. It’s no longer news that LP is having a fair share of internal wrangling which is the bane of almost political parties. To that extent, there’s an infringement on the effectiveness of the party right now.

But we’re not resting. We’re trying to surmount all those challenges to see how we’re able to bring ourselves to the path of rectitude and ensure that we’re able to show the capacity we have shown in the past.

As chairman of the party in Edo State, are you comfortable with the situation, particularly as the 2027 general election is approaching?

I must confess to you that the situation is quite debilitating but we are optimistic. We have not lost hope at all to regij and ensure that we come to the same path that took us to glory then.

Ex-National Chairman Barrister Julius Abure, is seriously embattled; has that crisis been resolved?

That is why I said to you that we are having a fair share of all the troubles peculiar to all political parties. But we are doing everything possible to redefine ourselves which will mean we will come back to agreement. But I can tell you that the problems are still there and we will find solutions to them soon.

Your former presidential candidate Peter Obi is now in ADC; how will that affect the party come 2027?

Mr. Peter Obi was an individual member of the Labour Party; he contested election, he is acclaimed to have won election but we are not in government today.

And so it is usual at a particular time that a politician might decide as it is in Nigeria and say ‘well my relationship with my party is no longer in tangent with my desires and therefore I leave.

So that ultimately doesn’t mean that the institution of Labour Party should close shop. Labour Party is waxing stronger even though we have our challenges.

Our membership is still there, the structures are there. So it is not advisible for any member of the party in all ramifications on the basis of Obi departure to leave the party.

It was rumoured some time ago that you may likely defect to APC, that they are lobbying you to cross over. Are you going to APC or not?

Well a political party that knows its onions is ready to spread its tentacles to anywhere because at the end of the day you are talking of winning.

And so if APC finds that it’s conducive by their assessment to approach me and say ‘please can you come over to us,’ they have a right to do so. But so far, we not moving in that direction for now.

Again, are you saying that Obi’s de- fection has no negative impact on the party?

There’s no gainsaying that Obi was quite instrumental to a lot of things that happened to Labour Party. It is not also to say that La- bour Party was not a party at that time.

So it was a sound cooperation, you bringing the best you had at that time and that was the best it has and that was what Nigerians saw.

So not to be subjective, you can- not ascribe it all to Obi. He was an important person to the party. To that extent we are not happy about it, he was quite an important person to the party. It has effect, to lose a man like that in a party will tell a lot on the party.

You played a major role in the making of Julius Abure as National Chairman of Labour Party then. He was made in Benin. Now how is your relationship with him now?

Well I think Abure may not be in good relationship with me right now. I cannot exactly say that his memory may not recall what we shared those days. Normally it should connect because he can’t forget the instrumentality I brought to his rise to power.

He is a young friend to me because I’m quite senior to him. It is politics, because at times the man at the centre is surrounded by sycophants. A leader that is not steadfast may fall to the demands of sycophants and at end lose control of the driver’s seat.

However, he is still my friend. I take him like that. It’s up to him to know that what happened is the issue of principle, the principle you appreciate might not be the principle I appreciate. It is just a question of time.