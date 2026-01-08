The defection of the former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has triggered a significant political realignment in Delta State, prompting the 2023 governorship candidate, Deacon Ken Pela, to lead a sizable group of party members into the ADC.

Pela, along with LP candidates for the National Assembly, Delta State House of Assembly, and various Local Government councils, formally joined the ADC on Wednesday, January 7 during a well-attended event in Asaba.

Welcoming the new members, Delta State Chairman of the ADC, Austin Okolie, described the development as a landmark moment for the state’s political landscape.

He added that the presence of national and zonal party leaders at the event highlighted the ADC’s expanding influence, noting that the party continues to grow at the grassroots while remaining aligned with its national objectives.

READ ALSO:

“Today’s gathering is historic. It represents a major political realignment in Delta State and a bold signal to Nigeria that a new progressive coalition is taking shape ahead of the 2027 general elections,” Okolie said.

In his remarks, Pela said his decision to join the ADC was driven by the search for a value-oriented political platform dedicated to service delivery and institutional reform.

“Delta State is richly endowed but weighed down by broken trust and political culture that rewards noise over substance. We need a politics anchored in responsibility and service.

“That is why I have chosen ADC, a platform that places values above individuals and judges governance by results, not rhetoric,” he said.

Pela also ited Nigeria’s worsening insecurity and economic challenges, noting that more than 130 million Nigerians live in multidimensional poverty. He called for a united front to restore public trust and hope.

His defection was formalized with the submission of his resignation letter from the LP and his pledge to uphold the ADC’s constitution, values, and ideals.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the national leadership, ADC National Chief Whip, Elder Festus Igbinoba, who represented National Chairman David Mark, described Pela’s move as part of a broader trend.

“This is a convergence of value. The ADC continues to attract leaders dedicated to discipline, institutional growth, and people-focused governance,” Igbinoba said, urging the new members to work collectively toward electoral success.

Similarly, ADC Deputy National Chairman, Senator Andrew Uchendu, noted that Pela’s entry into the party reflected the ADC’s growing national appeal.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of ADC membership cards to Pela and his supporters by the ADC Chairman of Jeremi Ward 2, formally marking their induction into the party.

The ceremony was attended by prominent party leaders, including Chike Okogwu, National PWD Leader; Mabel Oboh, South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary; Ebilade Keefe, South-South Zonal Secretary; Dr Bright Honda, South-South Zonal Youth Leader; Mrs. Joy Mena, Delta State Woman Leader; Faith Okolo; Lady Chinwe Ejido; Lauretta Onochie; and other key party stakeholders.