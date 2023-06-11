Obiogbolu: Tinubu Should Address Banditry, Disunity

Recently, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had its state Congress which produced a new set of executives of the party in Anambra State. The Chairman Congress Committee, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu speaks with OKEY MADUFORO on the outcome, the future of the party and the tasks ahead of President Bola Tinubu

What informed the issue of zoning and ‘basketing’ of the positions in the party?

The issue of zoning is as old as politics in Nigeria and we have come to live with it. We also have these arrangements as a somewhat unwritten constitution which gives room for every part or political block to be represented in the power equation.

Also, there has been this kind of agitations within the party which led to pockets of complaints and factions in the party and we sort to arrest those gray areas and give them that sense of brotherhood and you know our motto is ‘Be your Brother’s and Sister’s Keeper’ and that is in line with what we did in the convention.

Even in the guidelines and provisions of the party, there is that element of zoning and basketing and this has always brought out the best in the party.

But there were protests against what some called micro zoning up to the local government level?

We had earlier issued a statement in that regard and we made it clear that the zon- ing arrangements of the party remain sacrosanct and this concept of micro zoning is not known to the party.

The zoning of the positions reflected in the wishes and demands of the party faithful for an all- inclusive party politics devoid of any ran- cor or misgivings and that is exactly what we have done.

Those that complained about micro-zon- ing were just making a case for themselves, maybe because there are some aspirants they think they do not want but you were at the Congress and saw the response of the party delegates and they expressed it at the Congress making the entire election a hitch free and credible one .

The stepping down of the 15 chairmanship candidates for Obiokoye is being seen as a kind of undercurrent arrangement?

We don’t understand what that means, but we do know that the process was democratic and fair . Each of the candidates stood up to announce their position before the Congress and no one was forced or compelled to step down. Our party is one family and our aim is to sustain the party and build it further to greater heights.

All the candidates came from Anambra Central Senatorial District which is in line with our zoning arrangements and they campaigned very well up to the Congress. If they chose to step down for another candidate it is totally their decision and we as a committee charged with the responsibility of conducting the Congress discharged our duties in line with the laid down process.

But there is nothing wrong in a candidate stepping down for another candidate and that is the beauty of this election and it also made our job a lot easier. We as a political party salute our entire candidate both for Chairmanship and other positions in the party for that spirit of sportsmanship and brotherhood and the party is a large canopy that has so many rooms to accommodate everyone.

That also goes to show that our candidates meant well for the party by working as one body to the growth of the party so their stepping down in their own heart of hearts means that they are desirous of taking the party to the next level.

All your candidates for Chairman made reference to what they would do to checkmate the Labour Party. What are your views?

I have said it several times that the Labour Party only dealt with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and not APGA. Be that as it may, our candidate’s position on that issue is welcomed and that is the party spirit at all times. We may have lost a few members in the party but that doesn’t mean that APGA has problems.

Our candidates were referring to the issue of some members of the party who are not happy and that doesn’t mean that they defected to another party. When you look at most members of that party that won elections, you would discover that it didn’t come as a result of being on ground politically but the share providence and they cashed in on the unending crisis in the PDP to look elsewhere and it paid off for them.

But there are matters at the Election Petitions Tribunal in Awka, the state capital, and we need to wait until the Tribunals conclude their duties. We can now know what is left of the Labour Party. There are some places that people complained about over voting and the BIVAS not being functional and all those allegations would be factored in as the Tribunals carry out their duties.

So it is too early in the day to begin to conclude that the Labour Party has taken over and APGA as a political party is firm, bold and ever strong to withstand those factory noise.

You spoke much about zoning in the party but we discover that after Chekwas Okorie and the rest of the successive National Chairmen are from Anambra State?

The party has two major bodies that take decisions after several and thorough deliberations. We have the National Working Committee (NWC); we have the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees of the party.

In those bodies, we have members from all the states of the federation and they sat and made that decision which is binding on them and on the party because they also represent the party members at the wards and local government levels.

So if they took a decision to zone the position of National Chairman to Anambra State one person in the party cannot challenge it and bear in mind that we have members of the party from other geopolitical zones and tribes and they unanimously agreed to it.

But most people feel that APGA is an Anambra affair and the party’s lone ranger status means that the party has no future?

There is a future and a great future in APGA; take it from me. The Party started because of what the South-East passed through in the PDP and it was formed when the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, could not get the presidential ticket of the party. Since then, the party has moved from strength to strength winning elections in states that are not in the South-East as well as states in the South-East.

Remember the party had three governors in the South-East such as Anambra, Imo and Abia states and it was expected that the party would have gone beyond that but one cannot say why because I was not in the party as it were. Remember that Mr. Alex Otti won election in Abia State before his recent victory in the Labour Party. So one cannot classify APGA as a lone-ranger party.

Today our party won elections in so many states across the country and we are moving on and when you look at the process of our Congresses across the country, you would discover that it is the cheapest compared with other parties. No one paid for forms and even those that paid had their money returned to them, so that members would have confidence in the party and in the electoral process.

With that, people would experience transparency and internal democracy in the party. We have been reaching out to all and sundry and with the style of the BOT of the party, Governor Charles Soludo and his desire for a better and more emboldened party APGA would surely go places.

You are set to conduct the National Convention of the party. What do we expect?

Well, I am not the Chairman of the Convention Committee but all that I can assure you is that it would be peaceful, free, fair and credible. It would be transparent and you would be here to see everything for yourself and a winner would emerge at the end of the day. How do you see the outcome of the National Convention of your party? Well you were there and saw all that happened.

This shows that our party has respect for internal democracy. The winners emerged and it was peaceful and credible. The new National Chairman Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa is a real party man and he has been in the party for long. He was National legal Adviser of our party before he became Commissioner and today he is our National Chairman.

Ezeokenwa is a youth and according to Mr Governor Charles Soludo the youth has to be fully involved in party politics and that is how to ensure transition in the leadership and governance of the society. With him as our National Chairman, there would be new ideas and new blood in the party and I see him as a bridge builder that would cement all issues factions in the party if any.

We as party members are solidly behind him and as experienced politicians we shall play fatherly roles and bring our wealth of experience to his leadership.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn in, what are your expectations?

Number one issue he should address is the unity of our country and insecurity. We expect His Excellency Mr. President to tackle insecurity head on and as you know, we cannot have development without security of lives and property.

The banditry in the North as well as the activities of the unknown gunmen in the South-East should be looked into and there should be decisive actions that should be far reaching to stem the avalanche of brigand- age in our country. Similarly our economy needs attention at this point. With the state of our economy Mr President should fashion out way and means of stability of our economy by encouraging the local Industries and providing the much needed platform for our small and medium scale Industries to thrive.

Power is also very important because many Industries have closed down due to epileptic power supply and it should be handled for our Industrial sector to come alive. It is my strong belief that his administration would do something different in the next four years for us to have a breath of fresh air. Also we need to be patient with the new government because a lot need to be done.

Your party appears to be supporting the administration of President Bola Tinubu, why?

You heard our governor make it clear during the inauguration of the Regional Secretariat in Awka. We have always supported the party or government at the center and we owe no one any explanation at this point. During the regime of Mr. Peter Obi APGA supported the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan and our party did not present a candidate in that election and we know what we gained as it were.

Former Governor Willie Obiano supported the APC administration at the center and we also gained and today Tinubu is the President of Nigeria and APGA as a political party is behind him and that policy has not changed.

There is no point fighting the government at the center because it would be counterproductive and no matter how you feel about the administration he remains you President. So we thank Mr. Governor Charles Soludo for sustaining that position and we see it as a master stroke for the good of our state and the people there.