Obinyan Distributes Food Items, Clothes To Widows, Parishioners In Edo

The Parish Priest of St. Francis Catholic Church, Ekehuan Road, Benin, Very Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan, on Tuesday, distributed money, clothes and food items to widows and indigent parishioners as part of Easter.

Addressing the congregation at St. Francis Catholic Church ground after the distribution of the welfare packages, Obinyan said the effort was to ensure that the widows and indigent parishioners were living a comfortable life. He called on politicians to intensify efforts in providing social welfare programmes that would directly impact the citizens and guarantee a decent standard of living in the state.