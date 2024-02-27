Obi:Nigerians now united by hunger, starvation

Peter Obi yesterday expressed his concern about the severe economic hardship in Nigeria. According to him, the country has become one big nation united by hunger and starvation. The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s presidential poll said in a statement: “Just yesterday, I read the saddening reports of how the search for cheap rice claimed the lives of some Nigerians in Lagos. “According to the report, a massive crowd of hungry Nigerians had besieged the Zonal Office of the Nigerian Customs Service in Yaba, Lagos, to purchase the discounted 25kg bags of rice being offered by the Customs Service. “In the course of the heavy stampede that ensued, some lives were lost.

It is heartbreaking to think that despite all the wealth of our nation, Nigerians are losing their lives in their desperate quest to buy cheaper food in the face of the growing hunger and starvation in the country. “This sad occurrence reflects the level of hardship, hunger, and starvation prevalent in the country. “Today, we are one big nation united by hunger and starvation, to the point of dying to make ends meet.”

The ex-Anambra State governor advised the Federal Government to invest “aggressively” in the agricultural sector to curb the food crisis. He also told the government to fix security to enable the safety of the farmers and their farmlands