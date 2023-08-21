Obike: PIA’ill help Nigeria build capacity, build oil reserves

How has SPE been encouraging local content in Nigeria?

We are trained in Nigeria. We are trained locally. We started here. We dealt a lot with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and we partner with them. We are trying to organise a symposium to capture the local content and make sure that individual engineers can actually, as we are already doing, develop all the technology that we feel that are not around here. We have had a meeting with NCDMB in my company. That is what we do, trying to collaborate with NCDMB as SPE to make sure that all the requisite technologies that we need in the country, we have them. The training is something that we do not take for granted. We use both university and experienced hands in the oil and gas industry to do that. We are very key and on top of that to develop local content and we know that works in Nigeria.

What has been the response of the Society to the energy transition and zero emission deadline in Nigeria?

What we are doing here, is that you know that the timeline for zero-emission and of course transition might not be strong and too good for the country but we have put in measures and we are working with the government as regards the timelines that they have given. We can not go against the government. As much as we still want zero emissions, we are continuously developing power, and energy in a set manner. That is why you have transition fuel as gas. It is something that we will continue to dwell on.

There is concern that investments are dwindling in the sector as well as exploration reducing in Nigeria. How do you react to that?

I work in a company and as I speak, we have 10 wells and three rigs that we are drilling. That is just one company. So, exploration continues. You cannot stop exploration, the government encourages that. So, exploration is continuous. So many companies are exploring. There are explorations going on.

What role can SPE Nigeria play in achieving a balance between energy accessibility, affordability, and sustainability in Nigeria?

This question aligns with SPE’s core vision, which is to advance the oil and gas community’s ability to meet the world’s energy needs in a safe, environmentally responsible, and sustainable manner. SPE Nigeria is already contributing to this cause through its advocacies and events.

Is SPE happy with the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA)? SPE is international but we know that PIA is something that will help Nigeria build capacity, build oil reserves. So, we are very happy about that.

How can renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, be harnessed to enhance energy accessibility, affordability, and sustainability in Nigeria and Africa generally?

While hydrocarbons will continue to dominate the global energy mix in the foreseeable future, advancement in solar and wind power technologies are expected to increase their footprint in the African energy mix, promoting energy accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. Are there any specific policy or regulatory changes that you believe would be beneficial in promoting energy accessibility, affordability, and sustainability in Nigeria and Africa? Every region is unique, and adopting an adaptive and scalable framework for their energy roadmaps is crucial. This will enable African countries to adjust to changes in technology, global trends, and socio-economic dynamics.

What are some of the key challenges that Africa faces in achieving a balance between energy accessibility, affordability, and sustainability?

Africa faces several key challenges in striking a balance between energy accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. One major issue is inadequate infrastructure. Many areas lack the necessary infrastructure for energy distribution, which hinders accessibility. Affordability is another challenge. While energy is a basic need, many Africans struggle to afford it due to poverty and income inequality. Additionally, the high cost of setting up renewable energy technologies can be prohibitive for many households and communities. Sustainability is a further challenge due to dependency on fossil fuels and biomass for energy, leading to environmental degradation and health issues. Transitioning to cleaner, renewable energy sources is vital, but requires significant investment. Lastly, policy and regulatory challenges exist. There’s a need for policies that incentivize sustainable energy development, affordability, and accessibility, but policy implementation is often hampered by institutional weaknesses and lack of capacity. These challenges, among others, need to be addressed to achieve a sustainable energy balance in Africa.

Can you provide examples of successful strategies or initiatives that have effectively addressed the issue of energy accessibility, affordability, and sustainability?

One such example is the framework of the Nigeria Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Although it is still in its early stages, the PIA holds high stakes and expectations in addressing energy challenges in Nigeria. Also in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (NNPC) Gas Infrastructure Development initiative and the “Decade of Gas” initiative are good examples that aim to harness Nigeria’s abundant natural gas reserves to improve energy accessibility and affordability, while also reducing environmental impact by curbing gas flaring. Another success story comes from Angola, where the government, in collaboration with international partners, has invested heavily in offshore oil exploration. This initiative has increased oil reserves, creating jobs and contributing to economic growth, while also maintaining strict environmental standards.

How can governments, international organisations, and the private sector collaborate to promote energy accessibility, affordability, and sustainability in Africa?

Collaboration is a core value of SPE, and we are always ready to engage with governments, international organizations, and the private sector. Our mission is to connect a global community of energy professionals and exchange knowledge to achieve a safe, secure, and sustainable energy future. Collaboration could take many forms, from public-private partnerships for infrastructure development, and joint research and development initiatives, to policy dialogues and capacity-building programmes. A multi-stakeholder approach can ensure that energy strategies are inclusive, economically viable, and environmentally sustainable. What are the potential economic benefits for African countries that successfully achieve a balance between energy accessibility, affordability, and sustainability? Currently, Africa faces energy poverty, with inadequate energy supply and affordability. However, achieving this balance can revamp the economies of African countries and lead to improvement in economic indicators. Firstly, reliable and affordable energy can spur industrial growth and productivity, promoting economic diversification. It can stimulate the growth of small and mediumsized enterprises, which are key drivers of job creation and economic development. Secondly, investing in sustainable energy infrastructure can create jobs both in the short term, through construction and installation activities, and in the long term, through operations and maintenance roles. Expanding energy access can have positive socio-economic ripple effects, including improved healthcare and education services, thereby fostering human capital development. Finally, a sustainable energy sector can attract foreign direct investment, stimulate technological innovation, and open new avenues for international trade and cooperation, further bolstering economic growth and prosperity.

How can Nigeria and other African countries leverage international partnerships and funding to support their efforts in achieving a balance between energy accessibility, affordability, and sustainability?

Africa still needs fossil fuels for its survival in the foreseeable future, even as international funding of fossil fuel projects has faced setbacks. While securing funding for renewable energy sources is important, it may not suffice to meet the energy demand in Africa. Therefore, Africa should engage in bilateral talks with donors, explaining its position and aiming for mutual understanding to sustain funding while advancing renewable energy penetration.

You just had the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) 2023. What was the turnout?

It was a huge success and a massive turnout. We had attendance from many countries of the world and many industry stakeholders in Nigeria attended it. The opening session was quite exciting, glamorous and intellectually stimulating. We had the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Elohor Aiboni in attendance. We also had the Chief Executive Officer of the Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe represented; the Authority Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed; the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Kesiye Wabote; the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Babagana Mohammed, all represented. We also had many industry stakeholders and captains of industries in attendance. We also had our Guest lecturer, Med Kamal, 2023 SPE International President and Chevron Emeritus. Many companies exhibited their products and new innovations in the oil and gas sector. The theme of NAICE 2023 was stimulating. The theme was ‘Balancing Energy Accessibility.

Affordability, and Sustainability: Strategic Options for Africa.” Balancing energy accessibility, affordability, and sustainability in Africa’s context refers to a nuanced approach to energy provision and consumption. Energy accessibility means ensuring all individuals and organisations can access reliable, modern energy, irrespective of their location or socio-economic status, a critical issue in Africa where many still lack reliable energy sources. Energy affordability entails ensuring energy and its infrastructure are priced so they can be obtained without financial strain. It’s crucial in Africa to foster economic growth without exacerbating economic disparities. Energy sustainability implies that our energy use does not harm the environment or exhaust resources, affecting future generations. It necessitates attention to factors like greenhouse gas emissions and resource conservation. The balance between these aspects requires technological innovation, effective market mechanisms, well-crafted policy interventions, and capacity building.

Through NAICE 2023, we aim to delve deeper into these issues, identifying strategic, feasible solutions for Africa’s energy balance. What have been the main achievements of the Nigerian Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE)? The Nigerian Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) has achieved significant milestones over the years. Serving as a knowledge hub, NAICE has facilitated the exchange of best practices and insights among industry professionals, fostering a deeper understanding of petroleum engineering trends and challenges. Importantly, it has catalyzed strong networks, providing a platform for dialogues and partnerships among industry leaders, government representatives, and academics. This has led to innovative solutions and policy shifts propelling our industry forward. A key achievement of NAICE has been its role in promoting local content development.

By showcasing the immense potential of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector to the global community, NAICE has attracted foreign investment and portrayed a positive image of Nigeria’s vibrant energy sector. Finally, NAICE’s contributions to capacity building cannot be overstated. With workshops and technical sessions, professionals have improved their skills and stayed abreast of industry developments. We look forward to building on these successes in the 2023 edition. You had a session during NAICE 2023 for young professionals. Is there a structure in SPE that follows up with young professionals? We do very well in that regard, that is where the succession in SPE begins. We have a formidable structure. We do that very well as young professionals. SPE is highly interested in the growth of young professionals. I started from SPE in school while I was in FUTO; when I now came into the industry and found myself in the Warri section, the first position I held was the Young Professionals Chairman. It is a succession plan that we have. It is one of my heart throbs that we must have an event showing them the future of energy and where they stand and they can progress. Without the YP, SPE cannot stand.

So, there is a continuous improvement and a successional plan to make sure that we engage them. What is the history of this association?

The American Institute of Mining Engineers (AIME) comprises three founding institutes: the Metallurgical Society, the Society of Mining Engineers, and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). The Petroleum Division of AIME was formed in 1922. In 1957, the organization was officially founded as SPE, a constituent society of the AIME. SPE became a separately incorporated organization in 1985. We have a Board of Directors. The SPE Board of Directors is the policy-making and governing body of SPE. SPE board committees oversee many of SPE’s administrative and operating responsibilities. The board retains final authority on all SPE matters, including any actions the board committees may take.

What is SPE’s vision and mission?

SPE advances the oil and gas producing and related energy communities’ ability to meet the world’s energy needs in a safe, secure, and sustainable manner. Our mission is to connect a global community of engineers, scientists, and related energy professionals to exchange knowledge, innovate, and advance their technical and professional competence regarding the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas and related energy resources to achieve a safe, secure, and sustainable energy future. How did SPE begin in Nigeria? In Nigeria, SPE started in 1973 as the Society of Petroleum Engineers LagosNigeria Section. Over the years this has evolved into a council, five sections in each of the following locations Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, Benin, and Abuja, and 34 SPE Student Chapters. The Society of Petroleum Engineers Lagos-Nigeria Section was granted a charter on March 26, 1973, as an SPE Section 61. Port Harcourt and Warri Sections were respectively granted SPE Section charters as Section 103 and Section 104 on December 15, 1987. Benin and Abuja Sections were similarly granted charters of SPE on June 18, 1990, and February 27, 2011, respectively as Section 116 and Section 199. The SPE Nigeria Council as an umbrella body of all SPE Sections in Nigeria was established in 1987 and approved by the SPE International (SPE-I) Governing Board on October 1, 1988. The SPE Nigeria Council comprising the Sections is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria with RC #1332 as an Incorporated Trustee under the name Society of Petroleum Engineers Nigeria. In Nigeria, the SPE Nigeria Council is the umbrella body for all five sections. The Council leadership comprises the Council Chairman and 19 other officers. Each section equally has a leadership board comprising the Section Chairman and officers. The Nigeria Council also has an advisory Board of Trustees comprising all past Chairpersons of the Council and other appointed industry chieftains.