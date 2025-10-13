Obierika: Always In The Air

The departure of Air Vice Marshal Osita Chukwunedu Obierika will be felt by the Nigerian Air Force where he distinguished himself as Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Training Command, Kaduna. On assumption of office in 2007, his efforts were geared towards improving facilities.

Obierika, a good pilot who also ended up training pilots, was always in the air, flying across continents, to take part in conferences and deliver lectures on global security. It should, therefore, not be a surprise that he died in the air even if on his way back from medical vacation.

A British Airways flight enroute Abuja from London had departed Heathrow Airport at 11.00pm on Sunday, October 5 but had to divert to El Prat Airport, Barcelona, Spain after the pilot declared an emergency at about 1.30am on Monday October 6. The twostar general was confirmed dead on arrival.

According to reports, another passenger on the same flight also suffered an asthmatic attack. Remarkably, Obierika was in Spain in 1999, for a United Nations sponsored workshop on Search and Rescue in Gran Canaria. That was part of the numerous researches that benefited from his experience as a military aviator.

A Nigerian delegation was in Naples, Italy for the global Conference on the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Security which was held on October 5, 2004. It was organised by the United States Naval Forces Europe. Led by Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Samuel Afolayan, there was the input of Obierika. Following that exposure, he made strong recommendations.

“The Federal Government should provide adequate maritime patrol aircraft for the Nigerian Air Force and fast attack craft for the Nigerian Navy, to ensure improved security in the maritime region of the country,” he urged.

The top Air Force officer did not shy away from the economy. Worried that the country was mismanaging its petroleum potentials, he urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

(NNPCL) to think out of the box and build mini refineries instead of exporting crude oil overseas to be refined and imported back into the country. As one who witnessed the Civil War, Obierika wanted the government to look deep into the ingenuity of Biafran scientists to effectively tackle some of the challenges that faced the military and the oil sector.

He wondered why it was easy for people who did not have enough food to go round but built refineries, could not be approached by the NNPCL. Of greater concern was the inability of the Ministry of Science and Technology to key into the advances made in the production of military hardware during the Civil War.

Obierika’s emphasis was on local production of some weapons, no matter how crude, which would encourage innovation. In a colourful ceremony on July 11, 2008, Obierika and eight other Air Vice Marshals were pulled out of the Nigerian Air Force. However, in retirement, he was not tired.

The man continued to fly from one part of the country to another, imparting knowledge. He was particularly concerned about security in the Gulf of Guinea and diversification of the economy beyond oil. One of his papers: ‘Geopolitics and Strategy of Petroleum – The Nigerian Experience’, should be of interest to the Federal Government. Obierika, a core military man, was respected for his views.

That seemed to have kept him out of politics, for the closest he got to Military/ Civilian attachment was as Defence Adviser, Nigerian Embassy, Paris. Beyond that, his attraction was training pilots and focusing on modern air power. He logged more than 21,000 hours of flying and mastered multiple aircraft including: Bulldog T2, Piaggio 4D, Bravo AS 202, MIG 21, Alpha Jet, Emb 312 Tucano and many more.

As an experienced examiner, he always wanted the Federal Government to provide the Air Force with modern platforms. At a time when insurgency and banditry have combined to keep some parts of the North in the hands of terrorists, the military might not be about the Army alone. Air support is also crucial. Obierika’s experience in this area is something that will be missed. He was of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course (RC) 13.

This course, which ran alongside Short Course 5, produced distinguished officers like Air Chief Marshal Paul Dike, a former Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Festus Okonkwo, Rear Admiral R.O. Biobaku, Maj. Gen. Joseph Adesunloye and Maj. Gen. Sunday Otubu. Some of his course mates, who became military governors, include Augustine Aniebo, Mohammed Shehu, Joseph Adeusi, Adewunmi Agbaje, Rasheed Raji, John Ebiye and Rufai Garba. Jones Arogbofa, the last Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan also belonged to that class.

In retirement, Obierika also ventured into life beyond pensions. He was one of the directors of Agripreneur Consults Limited, part of Nigerian Apiculture Platform and Eleven Rays Memorial Foundation. His services will be missed by many, from the military to corporate organisations and his Enugwu Ukwu community.