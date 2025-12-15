Obiekea: Fintechs’ll Reshape Architecture Of Nigerian Banking In A Decade

The Managing Director, FairMoney Microfinance Bank, Henry Obiekea, in this interview with Abolaji Adebayo, speaks on forces and innovation driving fintech revolution in Nigeria

The banking sector in Nigeria is evolving rapidly, with fintechs becoming major players, sometimes rivaling legacy banks that have been around for decades. How are you navigating this dynamic, especially given your focus on SMEs and individuals?

It’s an exciting landscape. To answer, it helps to look at banking history: the ‘70s, ‘80s, and then the ‘90s with the “new generation” banks. Many of those new entrants became leaders.

Our internal thesis is that within a 5-10 year period, we’ll see a reorganisation of the top tier in Nigerian banking. We believe among the top five banks, you’ll find fintech-based players. Our focus is on positioning FairMoney to be one of them. We do this by addressing unmet customer needs.

Many customers have a “love-hate” relationship with traditional banks. We compete by improving processes, products, and, crucially, the user experience.

While traditional banks are responding, some by creating their own fintech subsidiaries—we believe our technology-first approach gives us significant room to attract both the unserved and those underserved by current offerings. That’s the challenge that excites us.

Could you narrate your experience taking us through FairMoney’s journey?

Thank you very much. FairMoney began its journey in 2017, registered in Nigeria. We started primarily by offering unsecured consumer loans. The company was founded by Laurin Hainy alongside two co-founders. Their goal was to build a “financial services home” for underserved and unbanked customers.

The inspiration came from Laurin’s own frustrating experience of opening a traditional bank account, which he found tedious and cumbersome. He believed we could do better. So, the mission was dual: to improve access to financial services across the country and to enhance the experience for those who already had access but were dissatisfied.

The company evolved significantly in 2021 when we obtained a Microfinance Bank (MFB) license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This was a pivotal moment because it allowed us to offer a wider range of services, moving us closer to that “financial services home” vision. We began offering current accounts, integrated with NIPS to power peerto-peer payments and transfers, and issued debit cards.

Then, in 2023, we expanded into the SME merchant acquiring business. This marked our strategic move from a consumer-only focus to also serving small and medium enterprises. We now help SMEs accept payments and provide them with capital loans to support their operations.

Today, we are a licensed and regulated MFB. This regulation elevates the bar for everything we do, enhancing our reputation and allowing us to offer more sophisticated products.

Key milestones include that 2021 license, our early recognition of the need for local currency funding, leading us to issue private notes and commercial papers, and building a robust savings product.

We are now primarily funded by deposits from individuals, HNIs, and corporates. In essence, we are a credit-led neobank: we started with credit and have built a full-service banking structure around it.

From 2017 to now, it has not all been smooth sailing. What have been some of your biggest challenges, and how did you adapt to reach this point?

Challenges always exist, and they evolve. Four or five years ago, our number one challenge was mobilizing deposits. How do we get people to trust us with their savings so we can fund our lending operations? Our solution was two-fold: first, we built a framework to access local currency funding through capital markets (private notes, commercial papers). Second, we developed attractive deposit products.

We saw a clear gap: traditional banks offered very little interest. We offered competitive rates, built trust through a superior user experience, and evolved to where deposits now form our primary funding base.

Today, the challenges are different. A major focus over the last two years has been regulation. With a new team at the CBN focused on taking Nigeria out of the grey lists, emphasis on robust KYC, AML, and CFT policies has intensified.

We’ve had to be on top of these evolving regulations, ensuring compliance and often engaging with stakeholders to help shape the conversation. Constant adaptation is key.

Speaking of regulation, with multiple bodies like the CBN, NDIC, FCCPC, and data

protection authorities, is it time for a single, dedicated fintech regulator, or is the current multi-agency system workable?

That’s a good question. The current system has pros and cons. Specialist regulators bring focused expertise, a generalist might miss nuances. I’m not convinced a single new fintech regulator is the immediate solution.

For instance, as an MFB, the CBN has deep, detailed policies and a dedicated consumer protection department. It’s unclear how quickly a new body could scale to that level.

My preference is to improve the current system through greater collaboration and engagement with stakeholders. Perhaps the CBN could develop more tailored guidelines for digital-native operations like ours.

As for the other regulators, FCCPC for consumer protection, NDPC for data, their roles are vital and aligned with global standards. A new regulator wouldn’t replace them; it would likely just add another layer. So, I advocate for enhancing what we have.

Let’s talk about the core lending business. In a tough macroeconomic environment that strains consumers’ income and repayment capacity, how does FairMoney successfully manage its loan portfolio and maintain healthy asset quality?

For any lender, portfolio quality and ethical collections are critical for sustainability, especially in a challenging economy where defaults naturally rise. Our approach is multi-layered: Advanced, Data-Driven Underwriting: Even though loans are disbursed in minutes via the app, our backend models are robust.

Our key advantage is almost eight years of proprietary data. This historical trove allows us to effectively distinguish between high and low-risk customers, biasing our book toward lower risk. Continuous Data Enrichment: We work with credit bureaus and leverage new data points.

When we started, about 50% of applicants had no credit history. We built internal scores for them. By reporting repayment behavior to bureaus, we help create financial identities for the underserved.

Ethical Collection Practices: We adhere strictly to ethical guidelines under frameworks like SMART collections. This applies to both our internal team and any external agencies we partner with. Maintaining customer dignity is non-negotiable.

Innovative Verification: We continuously seek to enrich our data. For example, with customer consent, we can now analyze bank statements to construct a truer picture of cash flows, moving beyond just model predictions.

Beyond just digital access, FairMoney has spoken about “authentic financial inclusion.” What does that mean to you?

It means moving beyond just having an account number. True inclusion is economic inclusion. If people don’t have enough money, or lack trust in the system, or must travel great distances to access services, then inclusion is incomplete.

It’s about fairness, transparency, and designing services that genuinely fit into people’s lives and empower them economically. It’s not just putting funds in hands; it’s about ensuring people have the means and the accessible tools to improve their financial health.

Two quick points. First, what is that percentage of customers without a prior credit history now? Second, regarding funding young Nigerians’ dreams, a charge from the Finance Minister, how can the industry build a framework to retain the amazing wealth and innovation of young Nigerians, who are currently more active in crypto than traditional capital markets?

The percentage of customers without a prior credit bureau record has improved but is still significant, now around 40%. The overall growth of credit to the private sector in recent years is a positive trend. Funding young dreams is crucial.

We must ask: why are young people taking assets to crypto? Often, it’s due to perceived limitations or skepticism within the traditional system. We need regulations that encourage innovation and transparency to keep this energy and capital within the formal economy.

At FairMoney, funding SMEs—many of which are run by young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs—is a key part of our strategy. We need to support their different business models and mindsets.

What are FairMoney’s expansion plans across Nigeria, and technologically, in this fiercely competitive sector, what are you doing to stay ahead?

On expansion, our board has approved plans to obtain a national MFB license, which is currently in the works. This will significantly broaden our reach. Technologically, it’s core to our DNA. We were built to use technology to deliver services at scale nationwide.

Our second major advantage is the trove of proprietary data we’ve built and continue to enrich. Finally, we have an incredibly strong team driving this innovation forward.

For the younger generation, it’s all about speed and convenience. We constantly optimize our platform for a richer, seamless experience—from applying for loans and saving to contacting support.

Beyond functional benefits, we build trust and emotional connection by constantly evolving. A customer who joined us for loans in 2017 can now save, run a business account, pay bills, or use new products like “FairCash” (a credit line). Staying innovative is how we retain that trust.

Regarding serving rural and underserved areas, how do you tackle the gap in internet connectivity and smartphone penetration?

It’s a real challenge, as we ride on existing infrastructure. We are exploring models like the agency banking network to have physical touchpoints in these communities.

Technologically, we optimize our app to be lightweight and less dataintensive. Ultimately, a concerted effort with government to improve digital infrastructure is also vital for nationwide reach.

Finally, have you identified behavioral or psychological barriers to financial inclusion, and how do you plan to tackle them?

That’s a profound question. Progress on inclusion has been made, but it’s uneven—concentrated more in the south than the north.

This tells us that the strategies that worked in one region are not fully effective in another. We need a different, tailored approach for northern Nigeria, likely involving different marketing, product designs, and community engagement.

This isn’t a problem one company can solve; it requires stakeholders to band together, study the unique barriers, and develop targeted solutions. It’s a critical next frontier for true national inclusion.