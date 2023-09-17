Obidigwe: Synergy Between FG, State Vital for Disaster Management

As Nigerians expect the perennial flooding across the country in line with announcement by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), a former House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Environment Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, speaks with OKEY MADUFORO on a permanent solution to the problem and other burning issues

Your constituency is one of the areas that yearly is affected by flooding, how has it been?

Well, a flood disaster is an act of nature and in situations like this you can only salvage the situation as much as you can. However, there are measures that can be taken to reduce the level of damage that is being done by the flood. While I was at the National Assembly, I moved a motion for the dredging of the Omabala River that is a tribute to the River Niger.

This action if carried out would reduce the volume of flood during such incidents and I also moved a motion for the construction of irrigation into the farm lands which would also check the flooding in the country. Had it been done by now there would be no need to panic this year and the unfortunate thing is that we as a country have refused to learn from our mistakes and it is very sad.

Every year we are always cut napping and this fire brigandage system of being reactional and not being proactive is indeed regrettable to say the least. Last year, we witnessed monumental problems caused by the flooding and lives, property and investments in agriculture were lost running into billions of naira and it was expected that this year we would have made adequate preparation against this year’s flooding.

But the Federal Ministry of Environment has always assured us that they are battle ready?

Well, they may claim that they are doing their best but when you look at it closely you would discover that there is more room for improvement. For instance, the appropriation for ecology and other sundry departments in the ministry is inadequate compared with the challenges that they are facing.

Before ecological funds were sent to the respective states of the federation but it is no more and whenever we have issues such as flooding or gully erosion, we begin to run around which is not proper. There should be a review of the appropriations meant for the ministry of encouragement and ecology to reflect the current challenges being faced by our country.

How do you rate the activities of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)?

It is still the same problem which is funding even though NEMA has its own gray areas. For example, the relocation or evacuation of those leaving close to the waterways is not being handled well. A case in point is the idea of just making an announcement that those staying there should relocate and the question is relocate where?

There should be, by now, a permanent camp for them with adequate medical facilities put in place before the flood. We convert classrooms and town halls to camps with nothing for them to rely on and access to medical attention is next to zero.

So how are they going to manage this situation? Most of the time those relief materials come very late towards the end of the flooding. So, it is instructive that NEMA starts early to visit those places and send enough medicines and personnel to take charge of those places.

There should also be a synergy between the state and Federal Government in arresting the backlash of the perennial flooding. Our settlement pattern is nucleated and most people prefer to live together but if we have permanent settlements away from the coastal regions it would do us a lot of good.

There should be Urban recreation and more settlements should be developed by the government to relocate the people permanently and not allow them to roam from one primary school to another.

Do you think that NEMA can effectively perform its functions in view of the magnitude of the problems?

Understandably the task is huge but there are ways to get around it. For instance, I had moved a motion as it were for the establishment of an Agency or Commission like the NDDC to take charge of the challenges of flooding.

The Commission when established should be charged with the responsibility of providing succour for the farmers and fishermen and women that are always at the receiving end of these problems. Special appropriations should be made for that agency and with some form of semi-independence and the allocations for that body should go to them and not through the Ministry of Environment.

You can say National for Flood and Ecological Mitigation with a Director General and membership drawn from those states that are affected by the flooding. Agricultural grants should be provided for the farmers and fishermen and women to go back to business after the flood and the Bank of Agriculture should be alive to its responsibilities.

There should be a well-tailored way of assembling the demographic data of the real farmers and well captured in order to avert fake people coming to collect such grants. Our problem is that we do not have a workable database and everything remains within the realm of assumption and at the end we achieve nothing.

Are you not worried that the dam that Nigerian was building decades ago has remained a recluse of itself?

We all are worried because Cameroon started that project with us and they have completed theirs, while ours have been abandoned.

If we had completed that dam, it would also check the flooding and also provide a source of electricity and I wish to urge President Bola Tinubu to begin to look at the prospects of revisiting that project and jump start the process of completing the project.

At this stage where the issue of power supply has been the bane of our economy the dam comes in handy to complement what we have on ground.