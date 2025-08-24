Obidigwe Carpets Guber Candidates Over Calls To Disband Agunechemba Security Squad

Former member of the Federal House of Representatives for Anambra East and West Constituency, Chinedu Obidigwe, has dismissed calls for the disbandment of the Agunechemba Security Squad, describing such moves as dangerous and politically motivated.

Obidigwe warned that scrapping the outfit which serves as the operational arm of the Udo Ga Chi Security Operations would amount to “taking Anambra State back into Egyptian captivity of deepening insecurity.”

His reaction comes after three governorship candidates, Sir Paul Chukwuma (YPP), Chief George Moghalu (Labour Party), and Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC) demanded the security squad’s dissolution, following an assault on a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member by some operatives.

While condemning the assault as “unfortunate and sad,” Obidigwe insisted that the incident was not enough reason to shut down the outfit, which he said has made remarkable contributions to fighting insecurity in the state.

“It is indeed sad that this incident occurred in Anambra, and I extend my heartfelt sympathy to our daughter who was the victim. However, this is not enough for us to throw away the baby with the bath water,” Obidigwe said.

He praised Governor Charles Soludo and his wife for personally reaching out to the corps member and her family, noting that their compassion showed genuine leadership.

Obidigwe accused opposition candidates of playing politics with security, insisting that Agunechemba has been effective in protecting lives and property.

“For those in opposition, they know quite well that the Agunechemba Security Squad has been performing, and their relatives can attest to that, including all of them,” he stated.

He challenged the candidates to state clearly what contributions they have made toward security in Anambra State, arguing that leadership requires action, not just criticism.

Obidigwe further urged Governor Soludo not to be distracted by opposition antics and advised Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, Commander of the Agunechemba Security Squad and Special Adviser on Community Affairs, to continue training and retraining operatives to sustain their effectiveness.