Obidients’ Unethical Tactics, Threat To Judges, Families

A case of ethical transgressions such as campaigns for the obstruction of judicial process is brewing over the pursuit of victory in the 2023 presidential elections. Such is the current plight involving the ‘unruly’ loyalists of Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

These loyalists, self-styled as “Obidients,” have embarked upon a campaign that not only threatens the integrity of the ongoing legal proceedings but also casts a shadow upon the very bedrock of justice – the judiciary.

Never in the political history of this nation have we experienced this unwholesomeness against the judiciary – not even the perennial presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar who came second unlike the candidate that came third who wants to blackmail the judiciary to declare him the winner of the election. I must commend Atiku and his party – versed in the intricate realm of political maneuvering, where competing ideals clash and power dynamics intertwine, the pursuit of victory has never veered into this treacherous terrain we are currently dealing with in Nigeria.

But, regrettably, the ‘Obidients’ have resorted to tactics that emanate a sense of desperation and manipulation. As the impending judgment from the esteemed Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal looms on the horizon, their actions have escalated into a campaign that gravely undermines the very sanctity of the judicial process.

Through the digital amphitheaters of social media, where opinions proliferate and emotions surge, these self-professed loyalists have irrevocably transgressed the boundary that demarcates legitimate advocacy from nefarious coercion.

The crux of their recent campaign is marred by intimidation against judges and threats directed at their families, acts that are reprehensible in nature and possess the capability to erode the impartiality and equity upon which the judicial edifice stands.

By engaging in such tactics, the ‘Obidients’ not only tarnish their own cause but also recklessly endanger the fundamental tenets upon which the fabric of justice is meticulously woven – their lawyers should know better and call them to order except to say they are part of the bandwagon. However, I doubt.

Undoubtedly, the ‘Obidients’ are venturing into the perilous territory of blackmailing the judicial apparatus, an egregious misstep laden with dire repercussions. Their actions transcend the boundaries of ethical conduct, constituting a flagrant disregard for the inviolability of the legal process. The potential consequences are both multifaceted and severe: First and foremost, the currency of credibility, held in the highest regard, becomes an unfortunate casualty of this misguided campaign.

Those who partake in such conduct unwittingly erode not only their personal reputation but also that of their candidate, casting shadows of skepticism upon the legitimacy of their assertions. Secondly, the case they ostensibly advocate for stands precariously on the precipice of dismissal. Courts, entrusted with the sacred duty of administering justice devoid of bias, are likely to vehemently oppose any attempts at manipulating or hindering the judicial process.

Thirdly, the ominous prospect of contempt of court looms. Courts possess the authority to hold individuals accountable for actions that undermine the smooth operation of the judicial machinery, actions that may culminate in financial penalties or even incarceration.

Fourthly, the specter of legal penalties looms large. The transgressions of blackmail, obstruction of justice, among others stand as grave offenses that may result in the imposition of criminal charges, compounding the detriment to the reputations of those implicated including the Labour Party.

Fifthly, public perception stands in jeopardy. The negative repercussions arising from these actions not only tarnish the image of the ‘Obidients’ but also hinder their pursuit of public support for their cause. Lastly, the ominous reverberations of legal retribution hang heavily in the air.

Engaging in blackmail is tantamount to committing a criminal offense, the implications of which cascade far beyond the contours of the on- going case. It remains an incontrovertible imperative to acknowledge that the judiciary, standing as the cornerstone of any democratic society, thrives upon the pillars of impartiality, equity, and ethical conduct. The act of blackmail not only jeopardise the immediate case but corrodes the very essence upon which the citadel of justice is erected.

In the event concerns manifest regarding a case, the judicial landscape offers legitimate avenues through which such concerns can be appropriately addressed. By respecting these established procedures, adhering to ethical principles, and steadfastly upholding the edicts of the rule of law, individuals can safeguard the preservation of an equitable and just society.