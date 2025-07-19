Obidients Rally To Mark Obi’s 64th Birthday

Supporters of the Obidient Movement across the country on Saturday held rallies to mark the 64th birthday of Mr. Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Reports indicated that marches took place in several cities, including Enugu, Awka, and Owerri. However, the rally in Kaduna was halted by police, who cited concerns it could be hijacked by hoodlums, especially as a political party primary was being held in the state the same day.

In Enugu, the celebrations began earlier on Thursday with members of the Obidient Movement visiting girls’ schools and distributing customised sanitary pads to students as part of their outreach activities.

Interim National Chairman of the Labour Party, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, in her goodwill message, urged Obi not to relent in his “noble quest for justice, equity, and good governance.”

Usman described Obi as a “flicker of hope in a nation that appears adrift, plagued by the incompetence of those entrusted with its leadership.” She praised his courage, humility, resilience, and unwavering belief in a new Nigeria that works for all, urging him to remain a beacon of hope to the nation’s despondent and long-suffering people.

She expressed confidence that with continued steadfastness and focus, the hope for a better Nigeria “will, in no distant time, be fully realised.”

Also marking the occasion, Labour Party candidate for the November 8 Anambra governorship election, Dr. George Moghalu, described Obi as more than just a leader, “a movement.”

In his birthday message, Moghalu lauded Obi as “a symbol of prudence in governance, a voice of reason in the national conversation, and a pillar of hope for millions who long for a more responsible and compassionate Nigeria.”

He added: “His calm strength, intellectual clarity, and unshakable belief in doing what is right continue to inspire many, including myself.”

Moghalu, who noted that his friendship with Obi spans many years, said he admired not only Obi’s political vision but also his principled character.

“As he marks another year of impactful life, I celebrate a friend whose humility never fades, whose convictions never waver, and whose leadership continues to shape hearts and minds across the country.

“The title ‘Okwute’ is no mere honorific, it reflects the steadfastness, solidity, and spiritual weight of a man chosen by history,” he added.