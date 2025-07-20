Obidients Distribute Writing Materials To Osun Pupils

Members of the Obidient Movement in Osun State have celebrated the 64th birthday of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, by making a meaningful impact in the lives of children.

To commemorate the occasion, the group visited the Catholic Orphanage Home in the Jaleyemi area of Osogbo and donated writing materials to the students. Items distributed included exercise books, pens, pencils, erasers, math sets, and biscuits.

The Obidient Movement also extended their outreach to the School for Persons with Disabilities in Osogbo, where they donated food items such as a bag of rice, a bag of beans, and three kegs of vegetable oil.

Speaking during the event, the State Coordinator of the movement, Engr. Sunday Olowu, described the gesture as an expression of appreciation for Peter Obi’s values and as part of their commitment to giving back to society.

“We chose the path of meaningful impact by distributing writing materials to support over 300 pupils living with disabilities as part of the activities to celebrate the birthday anniversary of our principal, Peter Obi,” he said.

“In addition to the materials, a scholarship was awarded to the best graduating student with disabilities. We also supported 25 students of Cicosema College of Health in Osogbo with ₦100,000 each, making a total scholarship fund of ₦2.5 million.”

The Coordinator also urged all stakeholders in the education sector to contribute to the delivery of quality and morally sound education.

Appreciating the kind gesture, the Principal of the School for Persons with Disabilities, Mrs. Kolawole Risikat, expressed gratitude to the group and called on other individuals and organizations to emulate the Obidient Movement’s support for education.